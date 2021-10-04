Promising Clemson freshman Will Taylor to miss season after injury

Clemson wide receiver Will Taylor (16) catches a punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Edward M. Pio Roda) AP

Clemson freshman quarterback Will Taylor is out for the season after a knee injury sustained Saturday against Boston College, a source close to the program told The State on Monday.

Taylor suffered “a significant injury to his knee,” the source said, during the first quarter of the Tigers’ game.

No other details were immediately available, including whether or not Taylor’s injury will require surgery or if his recovery time will affect the 2022 baseball season.

Taylor is also a member of Clemson’s baseball team. He signed with the Tigers as a two-sport athlete.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will speak to reporters Monday evening and is expected to update Taylor’s situation. The Tigers do not have a game this week.

Taylor totaled 104 all-purpose yards in five games played this year for Swinney’s team, 64 of which have come from punt returns.

After a no-gain on a rushing attempt during Clemson’s first drive of Saturday’s game, Taylor limped to the sideline and didn’t return.