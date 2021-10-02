Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at N.C. State Wolfpack: live updates

Louisiana Tech quarterback Austin Kendall (10) passes against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) AP

(N.C. State, No. 23 in the AP poll this week, hosts Louisiana Tech. on Saturday. Check here for game updates.)

All eyes were on Louisiana Tech when the Bulldogs first took the field Saturday for their pregame warmups.

Quarterback Austin Kendall initially did not come out for warmups. That raised eyebrows. Then, a little later, he did.

Kendall’s playing status was a tightly held secret at Louisiana Tech during game week. The Waxhaw native was held out of last week’s game against North Texas and Louisiana Tech coach Skip Holtz remained mum about his availability for Saturday.

Kendall has thrown for 837 yards, with seven TD passes and three picks, in three games while completing 61.8 percent of this throws. He also has a past victory over the Pack, leading West Virginia past N.C. State 44-27 in September 2019, throwing for three TDs.

Kendall, listed at 6-2 and 215 pounds, started his college career at Oklahoma, transferred to West Virginia and then to Louisiana Tech. The son of a former Georgia quarterback, he’s now 23 and a graduate student.

Sophomore Aaron Allen is Kendall’s backup.

Did you know?

Among Kendall’s 9,500 followers on Twitter (@A_Kendall11) is Pack coach Dave Doeren. The Wolfpack did recruit Kendall out of Cuthbertson High in Waxhaw.

Skip Holtz played at Carter-Finley

Wolfpack fans with long memories remember Skip Holtz when he wasn’t coaching.

When Lou Holtz first started roaming the Pack sideline as the Pack’s head coach in the early 1970s, his son Skip was 8 years old. Skip would often be seen playing and rolling down the old grassy bank on the south end of Carter-Finley Stadium (then Carter Stadium) in the four seasons his father was at NCSU.

Skip Holtz, 57, later played football at Holy Cross College, and was a football walk-on at Notre Dame, then coached by his father. His first coaching gig was as a graduate assistant in 1987-88 at Florida State, where he worked for the late Bobby Bowden.

Skip Holtz’s son, Trey, now works for his dad as a receivers coach at Louisiana Tech.