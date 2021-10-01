Gameday Guide: Clemson vs Boston College kickoff time, stream, top players, TV info

Clemson’s Joseph Ngata (10) and Justyn Ross (8) celebrate after a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give Clemson a 7-0 lead on Saturday September 25, 2021 at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

No. 25 Clemson has its homecoming game Saturday against Boston College and is aiming to bounce back from an upset road loss to North Carolina State.

Increasing the College Football Playoff appearance streak to seven years is virtually over for Clemson, but there’s still a chance for seven ACC titles in a row. For that chance to come to fruition, the Tigers can’t lose another game. That starts with an undefeated Boston College squad.

Here’s what you need to know about this week’s game.

Who does Clemson play this week in football?

Who: Clemson (2-2, 1-1 ACC) vs. Boston College (4-0, 0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Radio: 105.5 FM in the Clemson area (see all Clemson radio affiliates here)

Satellite: Sirius 111, XM 193, Internet 955

Series history: Clemson leads the series over Boston College, 19-9-2, which includes a current 10-game winning streak. The Tigers pocketed a 34-28 comeback victory over the Eagles last year.

Saturday weather forecast in Clemson, SC

Mostly sunny skies and a daytime high of 82. Temperatures in the mid-70s around kickoff and low 70s by game’s end.

Clemson vs Boston College betting line

Clemson opened as a 15-point favorite, according to VegasInsider. The line crew to 16 points but was down to 14.5 as of Friday morning in favor of the Tigers.

BC vs Clemson football prediction

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Clemson an 88.2% chance of winning on Saturday.

Clemson Boston College Points/game 21.8 41.25 Opp. points/game 12 16.25 Rushing yards/game 126.2 220.5 Opp. rushing yards/game 116.8 99.5 Passing yards/game 169.2 200.5 Opp. passing yards/game 177 190.5 Yards/game 295.5 421 Opp. yards/game 293.8 290

Three BC Eagles to watch

Dennis Grosel, QB: Dennis Grosel was the next man up after Phil Jorkovec suffered a season-ending injury. He completed 18 of 29 passes with two touchdowns and an interception for 175 yards while running for 35 more yards in an overtime win over Missouri.

Zay Flowers, WR: Zay Flowers, a 2020 all-ACC first team selection, has been a key target for Grosel with 275 receiving yards and two TDs on the year. He also caught the game-winning 10-yard TD reception against Missouri.

Isaiah Mobley-Graham, LB: The graduate transfer was a huge pickup for the Eagles’ defense. The experienced linebacker has become an immediate leader on the team, recording a Boston College-best 28 tackles on the year.

Three Clemson Tigers to watch

Justyn Ross, WR: With the offense underperforming its expectations, Justyn Ross, as one of the older offensive players, must come in and find a way to give the team a spark. The Tigers have only four passing touchdowns on the year and Ross has been on the receiving end of half of them.

Tre Williams, DT: While fighting through injuries himself, Tre Williams filled in over the weekend after Bryan Bresee exited the game with a season-ending ACL injury. He had one tackle against NC State and will get his first start of the season against Boston College with Bresee out for the year.

Andrew Booth, CB: Despite giving up the Tigers’ first touchdown of the season while covering Emeka Emezie, Andrew Booth has had a solid season, totaling 17 tackles. This week, the junior will have to help a Clemson defense that’s been stricken by the injury bug after the first month of the season.

Clemson depth chart

(as it appears in game notes)

Offense:

QB: D.J. Uiagalelei (Taisun Phommachanh)

RB: Kobe Pace (Phil Mafah)

WR: Justyn Ross (Beaux Collins)

WR: Joseph Ngata (Ajou Ajou)

WR: E.J. Williams or Frank Ladson (Will Brown)

TE: Davis Allen (Braden Galloway)

LT: Jordan McFadden (Marcus Tate)

LG: Paul Tchio (Marcus Tate)

C: Matt Bockhorst (Hunter Rayburn or Trent Howard)

RG: Will Putnam (Mason Trotter)

RT: Walker Parks (Mitchell Mayes)

Defense:

DE: Myles Murphy or K.J. Henry or Xavier Thomas

DT: Ruke Orhorhoro (Payton Page)

DT: Tre Williams (Darnell Jefferies)

DE: Justin Foster or Justin Mascoll or Xavier Thomas

SLB: Trenton Simpson or Malcolm Greene (Tyler Venables or Barrett Carter)

MLB: James Skalski (Jake Venables or Kane Patterson)

WLB: Baylon Spector (LaVonta Bentley)

CB: Mario Goodrich (Fred Davis or Nate Wiggins)

SS: Andrew Mukuba (R.J. Mickens)

FS: Nolan Turner (Jalyn Phillips or Joseph Charleston)

CB: Andrew Booth (Sheridan Jones)

Special Teams:

PK: B.T. Potter (Jonathan Weitz)

P: Will Spiers (Aidan Swanson)

KO: B.T. Potter (Aidan Swanson)

LS (PK, P): Jack Maddox (Holden Caspersen)

H: Will Swinney (Drew Swinney)

PR: Will Taylor (Justyn Ross)

KOR: Will Taylor

This story was originally published October 1, 2021 11:27 AM.