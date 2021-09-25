What Clemson said about Bresee, Skalski, Shipley injuries

Clemson lost more than just a game to North Carolina State on Saturday.

The Tigers played without three of its key players in the 27-21 double overtime loss to the Wolfpack. Running back Will Shipley left the game in the first overtime, while linebacker James Skalski and Bryan Bresee exited earlier in the game. All three didn’t return.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney didn’t elaborate on the injuries to the three players after the game. He said Shipley injured his knee but isn’t sure the extent of it.

“It is tough. James is passionate about getting the calls in and getting people where they should be lined up,” Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector said. “Bryan is Bryan. He is very disruptive and obviously going to be a great player. I’m praying for him because he is hurting right now and so is Jamie. I know they wish they could be out there. It is tough.”

Shipley, the standout freshman from Weddington High School in North Carolina, was helped off the field and taken straight to the locker room. The highly-touted recruit took over as the team’s top running back. He came into the game as the team’ leading rusher with 175 yards and a TD and also rushed for 34 yards and a score on Saturday.

Skalski left the game in the second quarter and was stationed by defensive coordinator Brent Venables for much of the second half. LaVonta Bentley replaced Skalski at Mike linebacker.

Skalski, the team’s vocal leader on defense, came into Saturday’s game as the team’s leader in tackles (27) and snaps played (164).

Bresee exited with 9:09 left in the third quarter. He was taken to the medical tent and later came out with what appeared to be an ice pack around his knee.

The sophomore and former five-star recruit came into the game with 13 tackles, three for loss and 1 ½ sacks.