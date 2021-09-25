Clemson star defender James Skalski leaves game against NC State with injury

Clemson sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski appears to have suffered an injury during the first half of the Tigers’ ACC contest against NC State on Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Skalski was seen sitting on the sidelines with a towel over his head, while LaVonta Bentley replaced him at Mike linebacker. Bentley also served as Baylor Spector’s replacement last week against Georgia Tech when Spector was out with a knee flareup.

No official word has been given for Skalski’s absence. The game was tied 7-7.

Skalski is Clemson’s leading tackler head into the game with 27 and had four against the Wolfpack. Against Georgia Tech a week ago, he made the tackle on the goal-line stand to avoid the narrow loss.