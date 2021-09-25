No. 9 Clemson stunned by NC State: What we learned about the Tigers

After surviving Georgia Tech a week ago, Clemson’s luck ran out on Saturday evening at Carter-Finley Stadium. The ninth-ranked Tigers fell to NC State 27-21 in double overtime for their second loss of the year.

Here’s what we learned about Clemson.

Two losses equal no playoffs?

The last time the Tigers (2-2, 1-1 ACC) lost at least two regular season games was in 2014, falling to Georgia, Florida State and Georgia Tech. They finished 10-3 and beat Oklahoma that season in the Russell Athletic Bowl.

It’s also Clemson first loss to an unranked team since a 27-24 defeat at the hands of Syracuse in 2017. That year, though, it was the Tigers’ lone regular-season loss and they reached the College Football Playoff championship game before falling to Alabama 24-6.

Saturday’s loss virtually guarantees the Tigers’ elimination from this year’s College Football Playoff picture, which would end a six-year streak. The Tigers were already on the fringe after falling to Georgia in the season opener and lackluster offensive performances against SC State and Georgia Tech.

Offensive woes continue

Clemson’s offense still hasn’t figured it out. After a close call against Georgia Tech at home a week ago, it seemed the Tigers would be able to use that for a big game against NC State. That didn’t happen, however.

The Tigers showed promise with a strong scoring drive in the first quarter that ended with Justyn Ross catching a 32-yard dart from D.J. Uiagalelei at the 9:11 juncture. From there, however, they couldn’t put together another scoring drive. At the half, the group had only nine rushing yards.

Through three quarters, Clemson was 0-for-7 on third-down conversions before converting in the fourth quarter. Another Ross-Uiagalelei connection for 11 yards kept the series alive, ending with a five-yard TD trot from Will Shipley with 10:52 remaining in regulation.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Defensive streak ends

The Tigers’ defense could only hold opponents out of the end zone for so long and NC State got the job done Saturday. An outstretched Emeka Emezie caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Devin Leary with five seconds left in the first quarter.

Clemson did itself no favors with two offsides penalties to give NC State 10 yards.

The Wolfpack reached the end zone again two quarters later with Leary connecting with Devin Carter for a 12-yard score. Earlier in that drive, Tigers linebacker Baylon Spector was called for a personal foul.

Injury bug bites

Coming into the Week 4 contest, Clemson was already going to be down a defensive tackle after Tyler Davis tore his bicep, which required surgery and a seven- to eight-week recovery. The pregame notes also revealed that cornerback Fred Davis would be unavailable. Losing two more defensive players only made things worse.

Sixth-year senior linebacker James Skalski exited Saturday’s contest early in the second quarter and sophomore defensive tackle Bryan Bresee left at the 9:09 mark of the third quarter with a left leg injury.

LaVonta Bentley came in for Skalski, while Ruke Orhorhoro and Tre Williams replaced Tyler Davis and Bresee.

Shipley was helped off the field and taken to the locker room during the first overtime with what appeared to be a leg injury. He ended the game with 36 yards on 11 carries.

Next Clemson football game

Who: Clemson vs Boston College

Where: Memorial Stadium in Clemson

When: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2

TV: ACC Network

Clemson vs NC State box score, stats

First Quarter

CLEM—Ross 32 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), 9:11.

NCST—Emezie 9 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), :05.

Third Quarter

NCST—D.Carter 12 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), 5:10.

Fourth Quarter

CLEM—Shipley 5 run (Potter kick), 10:52.

First Overtime

CLEM—Ross 9 pass from Uiagalelei (Potter kick), :00.

NCST—T.Thomas 2 pass from Leary (C.Dunn kick), :00.

Second Overtime

NCST—D.Carter 22 pass from Leary (pass failed), :00.

Team stats

First downs: NC State 31-10

Total yards: NC State 386-215

Time of poss: NC State 42:07 to 17:54

Player stats

RUSHING—Clemson, Uiagalelei 9-63, Shipley 11-36, Pace 2-5, (Team) 1-(minus 1). NC State, Person 21-91, Knight 23-79, Leary 7-(minus 22).

PASSING—Clemson, Uiagalelei 12-26-1-111. NC State, Leary 32-44-0-238, T.Thomas 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Clemson, Ross 8-77, Ngata 2-36, Ladson 1-(minus 1), Shipley 1-(minus 1). NC State, Emezie 14-116, D.Carter 5-54, T.Thomas 5-18, Person 3-16, Pennix 1-11, Toudle 1-11, Lesane 1-10, Rooks 1-4, Knight 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS—NC State, C.Dunn 53, C.Dunn 51, C.Dunn 39.

This story was originally published September 25, 2021 7:24 PM.