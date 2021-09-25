Want to watch the UNC-Georgia Tech college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

No. 21 North Carolina travels to Georgia Tech aiming for a different outcome that its first road game this season. The Tar Heels (2-1, 1-1 ACC) are just 5-6 on the road in coach Mack Brown’s three seasons of his second tenure in Chapel Hill, including their 17-10 loss at Virginia Tech in the season opener.

Saturday’s game has the potential to be a little different, as it will be played in Atlanta’s 71,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Stadium instead of on-campus at Bobby Dodd Stadium. That will give more Carolina fans a chance to attend the game and even out the Yellow Jackets’ home field advantage.

The matchup will pit two of the nation’s top 10 units in a head-to-head battle. The Tar Heels rank sixth nationally in total offense averaging 553 yards per game. The Jackets (1-2, 0-1) are fifth nationally in passing yards per game, allowing just 124 yards per game.

Saturday’s UNC football game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com. The link to watch it is here.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) on Twitter. He will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta covering the game.

Game day details: When does the UNC game kickoff?

Teams: UNC Tar Heels at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Date: Saturday, Sept. 25

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN3

Betting line: UNC is a 12.5-point favorite.

Series history: GT leads 30-22-3.

Check out our other coverage