Want to watch the N.C. State-Clemson college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it
N.C. State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium after a 45-7 win over Furman. The Wolfpack (2-1) will open up ACC play against No. 9 Clemson (2-1). The Tigers have won eight straight in the series.
Clemson is coming off a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech. N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren is 4-4 in conference openers.
Saturday’s game with Clemson begins at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.
Are you a cord-cutter?
If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.
ESPN is available on Sling, fuboTV, ESPN +, DirectTV Stream, YouTubeTV, Hulu.
Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) on Twitter. He will be at Carter-Finley Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.
Game day details: When is the N.C. State game kickoff?
Teams: N.C. State Wolfpack vs. Clemson Tigers
Where: Carter-Finley Stadium
Date: Saturday, Sept. 25
Time: 3:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Betting line: Clemson is a 10-point favorite over N.C. State
Series history: The teams have met 88 times, with the Tigers winning 59 times. Clemson and N.C. State tied once.
