Want to watch the UNC-Virginia college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

No. 21 North Carolina faces another critical ACC test in just the third game of the season as the Virginia Cavaliers visit Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (1-1, 0-1 ACC) can’t afford to be two games down if they plan on keeping their Coastal Division title hopes alive. But the Cavaliers (2-0, 0-0) won’t be an easy out.

UVA has won the past four games in the longest running football series in the South — including last season’s 44-41 victory in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers are led by quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who currently has edged out UNC quarterback Sam Howell to lead the ACC in total offense with 387.5 yards per game. Howell averages 349.5 yards per game.

Saturday’s UNC football game will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

The game is also available to ACC Network subscribers via the ESPN App and ESPN.com. The link to watch it is here.

Additionally, you can keep up with the game by following News & Observer reporter C.L. Brown (@clbrownhoops) on Twitter. He will be at Kenan Memorial Stadium, along with our visual journalists, covering the game.

Game day details: When does the UNC game kickoff?

Teams: UNC Tar Heels vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Where: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

Date: Saturday, Sept. 18

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN3

Betting line: UNC is an 8-point favorite.

Series history: UNC leads 64-57-4.

