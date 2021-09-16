Duke lands one of the top point guards for 2023. Here’s who the Blue Devils picked up

Jon Scheyer laughs during a press conference where he was introduced as Duke basketball’s 20th head coach at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Already having secured one of the top recruiting classes for 2022, Jon Scheyer and Duke’s coaching staff got started on the next year’s class Thursday night.

Caleb Foster, a point guard rated a five-star player, committed to join the Blue Devils in 2023.

A junior at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, the 6-5 Foster is rated as the No. 12 player in the class of 2023 by 247sports.com.

Foster made his announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

Last month, Foster announced Duke was among his final eight schools. That list also included Auburn, Virginia, Stanford, Wake Forest, Louisville, Clemson and Charlotte.

He’s the fourth player to commit to the Blue Devils since Mike Krzyzewski announced the upcoming season would be his last as Duke’s coach. The school announced that Scheyer, currently the team’s associate head coach, would become the new head coach beginning with the 2022-23 season.

Duke’s recruits for the Class of 2022 include five-star forwards Dariq Whitehead and Kyle Filipowski, along with four-star guard Jaden Schutt. ESPN has that recruiting class rated No. 1 in the country while 247sports.com has Duke No. 3 behind Kentucky and North Carolina.

Duke has two point guards on its current roster in sophomore Jeremy Roach and freshman Jaylen Blakes.