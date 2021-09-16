ACC

NC State’s 2021-22 basketball schedule is out. Here are the games you won’t want to miss

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts is pumped by the play of his team late in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
Year five of the Kevin Keatts era begins on Nov. 9 against Bucknell as the Wolfpack starts its quest to the postseason.

In his first four seasons Keatts has compiled a 79-47 record with three trips to the postseason, but just one NCAA Tournament appearance. N.C. State went 14-11 last season and were eliminated in the second round of the NIT.

The Wolfpack, who went 9-8 in the ACC last season, start league play on December 4, hosting Louisville at PNC Arena. N.C. State plays two ACC games before the end of 2021.

The Wolfpack went 4-4 at home in ACC play last season and 5-4 on the road against the rest of the league. N.C. State went 2-2 in neutral site games in 2020-21. They play four neutral site games during the 2021-22 regular season.

N.C. State will play an exhibition on Nov. 1 and seven non-conference games before facing their first ACC opponent. The New York Life ACC Tournament will take place March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Pack returns three starters from last season, and welcome in a top 25 freshman class.

N.C. State’s can’t-miss basketball game

Senior night falls on Feb. 26 and the opponent - rival UNC. Emotions will be high as the Pack honors Thomas Allen and Jericole Hellems. With the Tar Heels on the visiting bench, that will only add juice to PNC Arena that day.

Toughest stretch for N.C. State

The entire month of January is just brutal for the Pack. They begin 2022 hosting Florida State and end the month with a trip to Chapel Hill for the first matchup with rival UNC. In between they play Virginia Tech (twice), Virginia, Clemson, Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame. Five of those games are on the road.

Easiest stretch for N.C. State

In the month of November, N.C. State plays five of its first seven games (including an exhibition) inside PNC Arena. Even when they leave town, the Pack will play at a neutral site (Uncasville, CT) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

N.C. State basketball’s non-conference test

On Dec. 12, the Wolfpack will take on Purdue in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers are expected to be a preseason Top-10 team by many outlets. Most of the impact players from an NCAA tournament team a year ago, are back for the 2021-22 season.

Date

Opponent

Time

TV

Nov. 1

Elizabeth City State University (Exh.)





Nov. 9

Bucknell





Nov. 13

Colgate





Nov. 16

Central Connecticut State %

8 p.m.

FloSports

Nov. 17

Oklahoma State %

8 p.m.

CBS Sports Network

Nov. 21

Texas Southern





Nov. 27

Louisiana Tech





Dec. 1

Nebraska #





Dec. 4

Louisville*



ESPN2

Dec. 9

Bethune-Cookman





Dec. 12

Purdue &





Dec. 17

Richmond ^





Dec. 22

Wright State





Dec. 29

Miami*

5 p.m.

ESPNU

Jan. 1

Florida State*

4 p.m.

ACCN

Jan. 4

Virginia Tech*

7 p.m.

ACCN

Jan. 8

Clemson*

12 p.m.

RSN

Jan. 12

Louisville*

9 p.m.

ACCN

Jan. 15

Duke*



ESPN2/U

Jan. 19

Virginia Tech*

7 p.m.

ACCN

Jan. 22

Virginia*

6 p.m.

ACCN

Jan. 26

Notre Dame*

9 p.m.

RSN

Jan. 29

UNC*

8 p.m.

ACCN

Feb. 2

Syracuse*

9 p.m.

ESPN2/U

Feb. 5

Notre Dame*

3 p.m.

ACCN

Feb. 9

Wake Forest*

7 p.m.

ACCN

Feb. 12

Pitt*

3 p.m.

ACCN

Feb. 15

Georgia Tech*

8 p.m.

ACCN

Feb. 23

Boston College*

7 p.m.

RSN

Feb. 26

UNC*



ESPN2/U

March 2

Wake Forest*

9 p.m.

RSN

March 5

Florida State*



ESPN2/U

% Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Uncasville, CT.

# ACC/Big Ten Challenge

*ACC game

& Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn NY

^ Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte

