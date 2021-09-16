NC State’s 2021-22 basketball schedule is out. Here are the games you won’t want to miss

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts is pumped by the play of his team late in the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

Year five of the Kevin Keatts era begins on Nov. 9 against Bucknell as the Wolfpack starts its quest to the postseason.

In his first four seasons Keatts has compiled a 79-47 record with three trips to the postseason, but just one NCAA Tournament appearance. N.C. State went 14-11 last season and were eliminated in the second round of the NIT.

The Wolfpack, who went 9-8 in the ACC last season, start league play on December 4, hosting Louisville at PNC Arena. N.C. State plays two ACC games before the end of 2021.

The Wolfpack went 4-4 at home in ACC play last season and 5-4 on the road against the rest of the league. N.C. State went 2-2 in neutral site games in 2020-21. They play four neutral site games during the 2021-22 regular season.

N.C. State will play an exhibition on Nov. 1 and seven non-conference games before facing their first ACC opponent. The New York Life ACC Tournament will take place March 8-12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Pack returns three starters from last season, and welcome in a top 25 freshman class.

N.C. State’s can’t-miss basketball game

Senior night falls on Feb. 26 and the opponent - rival UNC. Emotions will be high as the Pack honors Thomas Allen and Jericole Hellems. With the Tar Heels on the visiting bench, that will only add juice to PNC Arena that day.

Toughest stretch for N.C. State

The entire month of January is just brutal for the Pack. They begin 2022 hosting Florida State and end the month with a trip to Chapel Hill for the first matchup with rival UNC. In between they play Virginia Tech (twice), Virginia, Clemson, Louisville, Duke and Notre Dame. Five of those games are on the road.

Easiest stretch for N.C. State

In the month of November, N.C. State plays five of its first seven games (including an exhibition) inside PNC Arena. Even when they leave town, the Pack will play at a neutral site (Uncasville, CT) in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

N.C. State basketball’s non-conference test

On Dec. 12, the Wolfpack will take on Purdue in Brooklyn as part of the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. The Boilermakers are expected to be a preseason Top-10 team by many outlets. Most of the impact players from an NCAA tournament team a year ago, are back for the 2021-22 season.

Date Opponent Time TV Nov. 1 Elizabeth City State University (Exh.)







Nov. 9 Bucknell







Nov. 13 Colgate







Nov. 16 Central Connecticut State % 8 p.m. FloSports Nov. 17 Oklahoma State % 8 p.m. CBS Sports Network Nov. 21 Texas Southern







Nov. 27 Louisiana Tech







Dec. 1 Nebraska #







Dec. 4 Louisville*



ESPN2 Dec. 9 Bethune-Cookman







Dec. 12 Purdue &







Dec. 17 Richmond ^







Dec. 22 Wright State







Dec. 29 Miami* 5 p.m. ESPNU Jan. 1 Florida State* 4 p.m. ACCN Jan. 4 Virginia Tech* 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 8 Clemson* 12 p.m. RSN Jan. 12 Louisville* 9 p.m. ACCN Jan. 15 Duke*



ESPN2/U Jan. 19 Virginia Tech* 7 p.m. ACCN Jan. 22 Virginia* 6 p.m. ACCN Jan. 26 Notre Dame* 9 p.m. RSN Jan. 29 UNC* 8 p.m. ACCN Feb. 2 Syracuse* 9 p.m. ESPN2/U Feb. 5 Notre Dame* 3 p.m. ACCN Feb. 9 Wake Forest* 7 p.m. ACCN Feb. 12 Pitt* 3 p.m. ACCN Feb. 15 Georgia Tech* 8 p.m. ACCN Feb. 23 Boston College* 7 p.m. RSN Feb. 26 UNC*



ESPN2/U March 2 Wake Forest* 9 p.m. RSN March 5 Florida State*



ESPN2/U

% Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase, Uncasville, CT.

# ACC/Big Ten Challenge

*ACC game

& Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational, Brooklyn NY

^ Basketball Hall of Fame Shootout, Charlotte