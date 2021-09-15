UNC basketball adds another recruit to the 2022 class. Find out who the Tar Heels added

North Carolina assistant coach Hubert Davis laughs with the players during the Tar Heels‚Äô practice on Friday, March 31, 2017 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. rwillett@newsobserver.com

Tyler Nickel, a 6-foot-8 small forward from Elkton, Virginia, committed to North Carolina on Wednesday, just one week after making an official visit to Chapel Hill.

Nickel became the fourth Class of 2022 commitment, which is the inaugural class for Hubert Davis as Carolina’s head coach.

Davis has developed a bit of a theme among the transfers and recruits he has targeted for offers. He has put an emphasis on players who can shot and space the floor. Nickel shot 43 percent from 3-point range last season.

Nickel averaged 35 points and 11 rebounds for East Rockingham High School last season as a junior. The Tar Heels haven’t had a wing player that good from behind the arc in the two seasons since Cameron Johnson turned pro.

Nickel joins Seth Trimble, a 6-3 point guard from Wisconsin who is the younger brother of former UNC forward J.P. Tokoto; 6-9 forward Jalen Washington from Gary, Indiana; and 6-9 forward Will Shaver, from Birmingham, Alabama; in the class.

Nickel chose Carolina over Virginia Tech, where he took his only other official visit, Iowa and LSU.

