Clemson loses offensive lineman for season to ACL injury

Dietrick Pennington

Clemson lost its third offensive lineman for the season to an injury.

Freshman Dietrick Pennington tore his ACL, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. The Memphis native made his debut against S.C. State last weekend and played four snaps before sustaining the injury.

The news is a hit to the team’s depth at the position. The Tigers previously lost linemen John Williams and Tayquon Johnson to injuries. It’s possible Johnson could return for the postseason, Swinney said.

Clemson hosts Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).