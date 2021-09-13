Two NC State football players need surgery and will miss the rest of the season

The injury news at NC State has gone from bad to worse.

NC State head coach Dave Doeren confirmed Monday that linebacker Payton Wilson and safety Cyrus Fagan both suffered season-ending injuries in the game against Mississippi State on Saturday that will require surgery.

Wilson, a redshirt sophomore from Hillsborough, went down in the first half against the Bulldogs, eventually returning to the sideline with a bag of ice on his shoulder. Fagan, a senior from Daytona Beach, Fla., went down in the second half. Fagan transferred to N.C. State from Florida State.

Doeren didn’t give many specifics during his weekly press conference with the media.

“I’m not going to get into the details,” Doeren said after announcing both players were done for the year. “Both will recover fully, but both will require surgery and it’s sad, it’s heartbreaking. There are two guys who are obviously great players, but great people who worked hard. It’s the ugly part of football. The good news is, both of them will be fine post surgery and recovering and have a chance to continue their careers.”

Wilson was a first team All-ACC performer last season after registering 108 tackles a year ago. His 10.8 tackles per game in 2020 led the ACC. Against Mississippi State, Wilson had three tackles and a sack before leaving the game in the second quarter.

On the first play of the Bulldogs second drive of the second quarter, Wilson tackled Bulldogs’ running back Dillon Johnson in front of the MSU bench. Wilson was slow to get up and eventually walked off on his own power. He made his way to the locker room area on the Mississippi State side of the stadium, eventually returning to the N.C. State sideline with an ice pack on his shoulder.

Wilson missed the spring as he recovered from surgery on both shoulders. He also missed the TaxSlayer Gatorbowl last year with those injuries, even though he played in the season finale versus Georgia Tech through the pain.

In April, Wilson talked about playing with not one, but two shoulders out of place.

“I was in a lot of pain, but at the same time we only get 12 opportunities to play football,” Wilson said at the time. “We train all year, every day to only get 12 (games), so it’s really hard to come out of the game because we don’t get that many opportunities.”

Wilson didn’t finish the season-opener versus South Florida. He was on the sideline in full uniform, but never returned.

Fagan had two tackles versus Mississippi State. The former Seminole had an interception versus the Bulls in the opener. Last week he talked about how excited he was to have found a new home in Raleigh.

““I love it here at NC State,” Fagan told the media. “Just how the coaches treat you, how your teammates work with you. It has been nothing but great. I ain’t got nothing but great things to say about this place. I love it here. I’m giving my all for this place. One Pack, one goal. I live by that.”

Jalon Scott (linebacker) and Jakeen Harris (safety) will replace Wilson and Fagan in the lineup.