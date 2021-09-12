‘They are all in on me’: Coveted tight end target Oscar Delp recaps Clemson visit

Oscar Delp

Tight end Oscar Delp of Cumming, Georgia made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Saturday for the S.C. State football game. It was his first visit to Death Valley for a game in many years, and it will be his last one there before he makes his decision sometime this fall.

Delp (6-5, 220) has Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and Michigan as his final four and plans to see at least the three Southern schools play in their stadiums this fall. He checked off that box for Clemson on Saturday.

“I got to go on the field and hang out with some of the coaches and players and go in the locker room before and after the game,” Delp said. “It was a great environment. It was cool getting to experience Death Valley and the Tiger Walk and all that stuff. I had a good time. Definitely created new memories. It was really my first time since I was little being in Death Valley and going to games. It was really my first time getting the experience and take it all in.”

Delp said he also had conversations with head coach Dabo Swinney and tight ends coach Tony Elliott during the visit.

“They treated me awesome,” Delp said. “I talked with Coach Swinney a couple of different times, and Coach Elliott. I had a really good talk with all them, and they are just letting me know that I’m the guy they want, they are all in on me, and it’s my choice now. I had a private meeting with (Swinney) in the office before the game, and then I talked a bunch with him in the locker room after.”

As for what the visit did for Clemson and their chances for him, Delp was non-committal.

“They are still one of my top schools,” he said. “That’s just the first one (fall visit). I can’t really judge anything off it until I get to the other schools first. I think I need to get everywhere before I start ranking them.”

This weekend, Delp will be in Athens for the South Carolina vs. Georgia game. The following weekend is a non-recruiting weekend for him. Oct. 2 he will be in Columbia for the USC-Troy game. And it’s possible he’ll get to Michigan for a game if that can be worked out.

There is no timetable for a decision, he said.