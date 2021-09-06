Clemson won’t restore postgame Memorial Stadium tradition just yet

Clemson fans normally head to the field celebrate wins after home games. gmelendez@thestate.com

While Memorial Stadium will be at 100% capacity for fans Saturday, not all of Clemson’s traditions are coming back just yet.

For at least the first two home games, the Tigers won’t all its Gathering at the Paw, the school announced Monday. That’s the custom of fans leaving the stands and flooding the field after games inside Death Valley. The reason is “to protect all game participants (including visiting teams) from virus transmission, fans should refrain from entering the field of play at any time — pregame, in-game, or postgame.”

The pregame Tiger Walk, however, will still happen as well as the tradition of running down the hill. Fans are encouraged, but not required to wear face coverings in outdoor areas when not eating and drinking. The school’s university mask mandate is still in effect, though, when it comes to interior public spaces, which includes transit and shuttles.

Fans who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to stay home or consider transferring their tickets to someone else. Clemson is also partnering with South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free COVID vaccinations at Littlejohn Coliseum on gamedays. More details on that will be released in the coming days.

The school also encourages fans to use “proper cheering etiquette.”

“Screaming, hugging, and high-fiving may not be welcomed physical interactions amongst strangers this season,” the school said in a release. “Guests should be aware of their surroundings and the safety of others.”

Mobile ticketing remains in effect. There are no restrictions on tailgating this year.

Clemson (0-1) plays host to S.C. State (0-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday and Georgia Tech in the conference opener at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 18. This week’s game will be broadcast on ACC Network.