Clemson receiver sidelined multiple weeks after hand injury, Dabo says

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney, center, speaks to wide receiver E.J. Williams, right, during the team’s warm up prior to action against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs are battling in the DukeÕs Mayo Classic. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Sophomore Clemson receiver EJ Williams needs surgery on one of his thumbs and will miss a few weeks of action, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday evening.

Williams had one catch in Saturday’s 10-3 loss to Georgia.

He’ll miss four to five weeks, Swinney said. Williams hurt the thumb in Saturday’s game when he got it caught on somebody and bent it back awkwardly.

Williams, from Phenix City, Alabama, had 24 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns a year ago.

Clemson hosts S.C. State at 5 p.m. this Saturday.

Other notes from Swinney’s weekly teleconference with reporters:

▪ Swinney said the only thing the Tigers can’t do now is go undefeated.

▪ Swinney credited Georgia’s defense but also said Clemson made some self-inflicted mistakes such as penalties and drops.

▪ D.J. Uiagalelei was 19-of-37 passing for 178 yards, with no touchdowns and a costly pick-six performance. “No greater teacher than in the fire experience like that,” Swinney said.

▪ Clemson had two total yards rushing. “I don’t know that many people are going to be efficient running the football against Georgia, but we were nowhere near effective at all,” Swinney said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER