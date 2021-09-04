Live updates from Charlotte: Georgia takes on Clemson in 2021 football opener

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei (5) is seen before the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Travis Bell/SIDELINE CAROLINA)

It’s gameday for Clemson and Georgia at Bank of America Stadium. The game is on ABC and kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Below are score and news updates

Trevor Lawrence at Clemson vs UGA game

Clemson had more than a few familiar faces at the game on Saturday night.

Former Tigers — now NFL players — Trevor Lawrence, Tee Higgins, Cornell Powell, Dorian O’Daniel and Amari Rodgers as well as Cannon Smith, DJ Greenlee and Diondre Overton were all present for the Tigers’ season opener against Georgia.

He just couldn’t stay away



Happy to have @Trevorlawrencee in the building tonight! #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/zwws3lAC3k — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 4, 2021

Clemson pregame report

Clemson starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis won’t play. Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Mason Trotter, who was working for the starting center position, is also out.

On Thursday, Tigers wide receiver Brannon Spector, brother of linebacker Baylon Spector, announced he would be out indefinitely while dealing with lingering breathing issues associated with contracting COVID-19 in the spring.

Georgia Bulldogs pregame info

A few players and a line of coaches decked out in red pullover jackets are pacing the sidelines. The Bulldogs are in their classic white road uniforms and silver britches while Clemson sports an all orange look.

Injured tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith made the trip, but the players were spotted in walking boots. Washington and Smith are listed on the team’s flipchart, but their playing status seems doubtful.

Georgia strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair did some work with Dominick Blaylock, who has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered before the 2020 season. Head coach Kirby Smart said Blaylock is “close,” but didn’t seem as if he would be available to play against Clemson. He traveled, but there’s no limit to team rosters for non-conference games.

According to the flipchart, Georgia’s starting offensive line is listed as Jamaree Salyer at left tackle, Justin Shaffer at left guard, Sedrick Van Pran OR Warren Ericson at center, freshman Tate Ratledge at right guard and Warren McClendon at right tackle.

Georgia will have a lot of youth at the wide receiver position. Sophomore Jermaine Burton starts at the X receiver position, and the Y receiver spot is three-deep with freshmen — starter Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Adonai Mitchell and Jackson Meeks.

Place-kicker Jack Podlesny continues his career after his statement-making 53-yard field goal to cement the Peach Bowl win over Cincinnati. Along with Podlesny, backup kicker Jared Zirkel and punter Jake Camarda were taking reps.

When, where is the Clemson, Georgia game?

Who: No. 3 Clemson (0-0) vs. No. 5 Georgia (0-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte (full capacity is 74,867)

Watch/TV: ABC

Watch/Stream: ESPN app