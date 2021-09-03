ACC

UNC-Virginia Tech football live updates: Sam Howell, Tar Heels have something to prove

Sally Brown takes a photograph of her husband North Carolina coach Mack Brown with former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer prior to the Tar Heels’ game against Virginia Tech on Friday, September 3, 2021 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
Blacksburg, Va.

North Carolina kicks off its season at Virginia Tech. News & Observer staff writer C.L. Brown and columnist Luke DeCock are in Blacksburg to capture the action. Check back here for updates as the game progresses.

It’s been quite a while since the No. 10 Tar Heels began a season with such promise and potential and at 6 p.m. they’ll finally get a chance to prove if it’s worth the hype. Carolina hasn’t won a season opener on the road since 1993 in a win at USC. They hope to change that tonight against a Virginia Tech team that is 1-11 at home against ranked teams since 2010.

Captains chosen

UNC’s captains for the game are quarterback Sam Howell, guard Josh Ezeudu, defensive end Tomon Fox and linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel.

