Are the NC State Wolfpack linebackers the best in the ACC? Some would say they are

If anyone knows a thing or two about playing linebacker at N.C. State it’s Dantonio Burnette.

The current Assistant Athletic Director and Director of Strength and Conditioning for the Wolfpack, Burnette lettered in football from 1999-2002, earning All-ACC honors as a linebacker in 2002.

Burnette’s in the record books, too. His 24 tackles against Clemson in 2001 is tied for second in school history for stops in a single game. He ranks second in school history with 476 career tackles. It’s safe to say he knows what an elite level linebacker looks like. So when Burnette gives the big stamp of approval for the current N.C. State linebackers, it’s probably a safe bet to take his word.

“I do feel like they are the best tandem of linebackers that we have in the ACC this year,” Burnette told the News & Observer.

A lot of experts outside the Murphy Center agree with Burnette.

The starting trio of Isaiah Moore, Payton Wilson and Drake Thomas have a combined 59 starts for the Wolfpack. Wilson was a first-team All-ACC performer a year ago, finishing with 108 stops in 10 games. Anointed as the best athlete of the bunch, Burnette clocked Wilson — who weighs in at 6-4, 235 pounds — at 22.3 miles per hour this summer. That was good enough for second on the team, ahead of seven defensive backs and one wide receiver.

Moore is the vocal leader and the brains of the bunch, having played the most football of the three. He’s the middle linebacker who sets everything up pre-snap. Thomas is a mix of them all, able to stop the run, drop into coverage or rush the passer on any given down. Wilson, a redshirt sophomore, passed up a chance to enter the NFL Draft and his return meant the linebackers would without a doubt be the strength of the defense, with a chance to establish their legacy alongside some of the top linebacker trios in school history. Not that they talk about such things.

“Those are goals, but I don’t think it’s one of those things they go around broadcasting and talking about,” Burnette said. “Here at N.C. State we are all about showing people who we are and putting actions out in front of words. They are humble dudes who want to go out there and do all the talking with their pads and that’s all you can ask for from linebackers.”

Part of what makes the starters so special is familiarity.

“This is our third year playing together now and we have a lot of chemistry,” Thomas said. “We just know how every single one of us is going to react to certain things on the field. So it’s easy to bounce off each other and understand where we are all coming from.”

Of course each member has their strengths and weaknesses. But on the field working together, they can make life hard for opposing teams.

“Zay (Moore) is super smart, before the play he’s talking, letting us know what he’s seeing,” Thomas said. “I’m taking in what he’s seeing, evaluating. Payton, he’s going to get to the ball, he’s going to play hard, he’s going to be where he needs to be. I think they both can trust me to be where I need to be.”

As youngsters in 2019, Wilson said he was playing off talent alone, not understanding angles, how to read formations or having a great concept of the defense. Thomas was also a freshman thrown into the fire two years ago, but now knows the defense in and out, allowing him to play fast.

“He’s a high output guy,” Burnette said about Thomas. “Who plays like his hair is on fire.”

Thomas finished fifth on the team with 58 tackles in 10 games a year ago, including 9.5 tackles for loss.

Wilson and Thomas were friends since their prep days, often linking up during recruiting trips. Once they arrived on campus, Thomas said Moore, from Chester, Va., welcomed him with open arms, including an early invite to his apartment to watch basketball games. That bonding off the field has led to production on it. If the trio keeps trending in the right direction, they could be the next linebacker group to all play on Sunday’s. Again, Burnette would know. He was on the staff when N.C. State had Nate Irving, Terrell Manning and Audie Cole, who all started together and all ended up playing on Sunday’s.

“I think these guys have the talent to take it to the next level,” Burnette said. “They are getting a lot of recognition, we are starting to see that. They’ve put the work in, now it’s just them going out there and making the plays on game day, which will give them that credit that they actually deserve.”

Projected NC State linebacker depth chart

STARTERS HEIGHT WEIGHT Isaiah Moore (JR) 6-2 236 Drake Thomas (SO) 6-0 238 Payton Wilson (SO) 6-4 235 RESERVES







Vi Jones (JR) 6-3 227 Jaylon Scott (SO) 6-1 245 Seth Williams (SO) 6-0 244 Devon Betty (FR) 6-1 225 Jayland Parker (FR) 6-1 202 Jordan Poole (FR) 6-0 222

