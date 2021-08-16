Clemson football ranked in Top 5 of AP’s preseason poll for fifth straight year

Clemson football. (Photo by David Grooms) David Grooms

Clemson comes in at No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, released on Monday.

The Tigers were ranked first in the poll to start the season for the past two years, top five for the past five and have appeared in the preseason Top 25 rankings since 2012.

Clemson was ranked second in the USA Today coaches poll last Tuesday.

In total, the ACC has three ranked teams in the preseason poll, which also include North Carolina at the No. 10 spot and 14th-ranked Miami.

While the Tigers, who received six first-place votes, have key pieces to replace on offense, the defense returns nine of its 11 starters, which includes preseason All-American sophomore defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Clemson opens the season against Georgia, which opened the season with a No. 5 ranking, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Coastal Carolina came in at No. 22 in the first poll of the season.

AP Top 25 preseason poll

RK Team Poll pts/1st place votes 1 Alabama 1,548 (47) 2 Oklahoma 1,462 (6) 3 Clemson 1,447 (6) 4 Ohio State 1,393 (1) 5 Georgia 1,364 (3) 6 Texas A&M 1,223 7 Iowa State 1,160 8 Cincinnati 1,014 9 Notre Dame 1,009 10 North Carolina 999 11 Oregon 968 12 Wisconsin 743 13 Florida 728 14 Miami (FL) 663 15 Southern Cal 660 16 LSU 631 17 Indiana 549 18 Iowa 513 19 Penn State 456 20 Washington 449 21 Texas 350 22 Coastal Carolina 232 23 Louisiana-Lafayette 208 24 Utah (0-0) 176 25 Arizona State (0-0) 125

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma State 107, Ole Miss 106, TCU 40, Liberty 36, Auburn 32, North Carolina State 14, Michigan 12, Northwestern 8, Boise State 7, Nevada 7, Brigham Young 6, Ball State 6, Houston 5, Boston College 5, UCF 5, West Virginia 3, UAB 2, Army 2, UCLA 2

