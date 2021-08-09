UNC football now has two more players leaving via the transfer portal. Find out who

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown looks on before an NCAA college football game against Miami in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. The last time North Carolina went this long between games during a football season was 1952, when a polio outbreak on campus forced the Tar Heels to cancel two games. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File) AP

North Carolina redshirt freshman center AJ Beatty entered the transfer portal, the school announced on Monday. Beatty is the second player to transfer recently, joining defensive back Javon Terry, who announced his decision over the weekend.

UNC coach Mack Brown has said in the past that he liked to recruit players who live within a drive of Chapel Hill to help with retention. Beatty was a 6-foot-5, 285-pound native of Pittsburgh. He was behind both Brian Andersen and Quiron Johnson at the position. The Tar Heels’ offensive line is considered vastly improved, and returned all of its starters from last season.

Terry played in the area at Wake Forest High School, but also found himself behind in the depth chart. The 6 -foot-2, 185-pound safety played in all 13 games the 2019 season. He opted out of playing the 2020 season when the pandemic was still casting a large shadow over whether or not it would be completed.

UNC defensive coordinator Jay Bateman said on Monday he expects the secondary to be one of their strengths because of the depth they have.