All in: Dutch Fork’s Will Taylor to stay at Clemson, pass on pro baseball

Will Taylor was a potential first-round Major League Baseball Draft pick. He will instead be a Clemson Tiger for the next few years.

“Will is All In for Clemson,” Eddie Taylor, Will’s father, told The State on Monday.

By bypassing on Clemson out of high school, Taylor will have to wait three years to be part of the MLB Draft again.

Most mock drafts had Taylor going into the first round — which would have meant between a $2 million and $4 million signing bonus — but his name was never called as he watched with friends and family in Clemson on Sunday for the first round and then on day two with rounds two through 10.

Taylor will play baseball and football for the Tigers and has been on campus since June 24.

A lucrative payday and chance to play professional baseball right away might wasn’t enough to convince Taylor to pass up on his dream of playing football and baseball for the Tigers. It was unclear how much Taylor was asking for as a signing bonus to lure him away from the Tigers.

“Maybe that Clemson pull is pulling them back,” MLB.com Jim Callis said on the draft broadcast of Taylor and Bubba Chandler, another two-sport Clemson signee.

Chandler eventually was picked in the third round by the Pittsburgh Pirates and said he will pick professional baseball.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney and baseball coach Monte Lee have done a good job selling Taylor on being a Tiger.

Taylor attended Clemson’s spring football game in March and spent a day on campus earlier this summer with half the time with Lee and the other half with Swinney. He hears from a Clemson football or baseball coach every day or every other day to check up on him.

“The trip up to Clemson was great. I sat down with coach Lee and coach Swinney and talked more about what my schedule there would look like, how I would balance both sports,” Taylor said last in May.. I’m just getting ready for whatever is next.”

Eddie Taylor said in May the bond the Clemson program had with his son was very impressive.

“Clemson gets an A-plus for dream building with these kids, not just my son,” Eddie Taylor said. “Built a dream with kids to put on the orange and play on the baseball or football field. If I woke him up in the middle of night, I guarantee you he is thinking about running down the hill at Memorial Stadium and stealing bases at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“If you ask me right now, I would say Will is going to Clemson, going to play two sports and he is going to have a blast. But we will see if baseball comes in and derails that.”

It never did.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney had high praise of Taylor when he signed with the Tigers back in December. Swinney said Taylor has a chance to be a promising receiver despite playing quarterback in high school at Ben Lippen and Dutch Fork.

“We expect him to move to wideout, and I really do think that he’s got a chance to be elite as a receiver, really special,” Swinney said. “But, it might be three years from now, and he’s been a great wideout for a couple years, but he will always have the foundation of quarterback. Because we’re going to take him this first year and we’re going to really teach him as a quarterback, and then the plan is to move him. But again, he’ll always have that foundation in play.”

Taylor has been working out at quarterback and slot receiver at Clemson’s player-run practicies since arriving there. He threw for 2,237 yards, 21 touchdowns while rushing for 448 yards and 11 scores in helping Dutch Fork to its fifth straight Class 5A football championship this year.

In baseball, Taylor hit .450 with seven homers, 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored this season for the Silver Foxes, who advanced to Class 5A district championship. He also stole 21 bases and had on-base percentage of .586 and an OPS of 1.455 and was named SC Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year.