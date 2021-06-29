‘Soft on the perimeter’ in 2020, why Clemson’s secondary will be better this season

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (23) during the Tiger’s spring practice Friday, March 5, 2021. Bart Boatwright/Special to The State Special to The State

To no one’s surprise, the ACC named Andrew Booth’s one-handed interception against Virginia as Clemson’s top play of 2020.

What didn’t make the cut but equally impressive was Booth’s highlight-worthy pass breakup against Miami. Those two plays were the biggest part of his season, and the Tigers will need more in 2021.

The Tigers’ defensive backs as a whole are hoping for consistency after a year of growing pains. Heading into the fall last year, senior Nolan Turner was the only DB with starting experience, a position he maintained for 11 of 12 games played. The safety also had a second-best 66 tackles, six for loss, with a team-high three interceptions to go along with three pass breakups. After Turner, Lannden Zanders had the most starts (9).

The group went through the learning process and allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the ACC with 214.2 behind Louisville (189.2). The Tigers tied with Pittsburgh, which played 11 games, for most interceptions (14). Compared to the numbers from 2019, though, it was a step back for the group.

As a result, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is hoping for more this season — whether that comes in the form of consistency or toughness.

“We’ve dominated the perimeter the last 10 years since I’ve been here,” Venables said. “The perimeter’s not been an issue, and then I thought last year, we were soft on the perimeter. … To me, that’s attitude. Yeah, it’s leverage, it’s technique, it’s fundamentals. But you’ve got to have some toughness to you. It’s having a bad case of the ‘wants’ and I didn’t see it like we needed to consistently last year.”

Prior to spring practices, veteran cornerback Derion Kendrick was removed from Clemson’s roster.

He has since announced his transfer to Georgia, the Tigers’ season-opening opponent on Sept. 4.

In his final season with Clemson, the Rock Hill native made 20 tackles, one for loss, had a quarterback sack, six pass breakups and an interception with eight starts in nine games played. At one point last season, head coach Dabo Swinney held Kendrick out of a game saying the then-junior was in the “love shack.”

Come this fall, the Tigers return nine players who had at least one start in 2020. They built on that during the spring where Venables commented on the steady improvement from players like R.J. Mickens. The sophomore, along with Joseph Charleston, Ray Thornton and Tyler Venables, were able to get more reps during the spring while others have been in and out of practice.

Midyear enrollee Andrew Mukuba suffered an arm injury during spring practices and had surgery at the beginning of April. Venables compared the setback to one that linebacker Jake Venables endured in December. Mukuba was only expected to be out for four to six weeks, with Zanders and Jalyn Phillips also missing some time.

Another midyear enrollee who has been impressive right away is cornerback Nate Wiggins, who arrived on campus in January. The Atlanta native, who made four tackles and had a pass breakup for the Orange team during the spring game in April, will be counted on right away during the fall.

“Wiggins has had the most improvement, probably, from beginning to end, which you would expect from a freshman,” Brent Venables said. “He shows up every day, puts the work in and has his opportunities.”

Much like with the safeties, Venables didn’t have a full group of corners at some points throughout the spring. Sheridan Jones, who returns with the most starts (8) out of the five returning cornerbacks, had to miss some time due to health protocols; Malcolm Greene was injured in practice. Still, Jones, who made his first career start against Wake Forest last year, and Mario Goodrich have been two of the most consistent players among the cornerbacks group.

Both Booth and Fred Davis have shown flashes of greatness and recreating those highlight-worthy moments more often will make the Tigers’ secondary more of a problem for opposing offenses.

Clemson’s secondary in 2021

Cornerbacks

Nate Wiggins, Fr.

Malcolm Greene, So.

Fred Davis, So.

Andrew Booth, Jr.

Sheridan Jones, Jr.

Mario Goodrich, Sr.

Safeties

Andrew Mukuba, Fr.

R.J. Mickens, So.

Tyler Venables, So.

Ray Thornton, R. So.

Lannden Zanders, Jr.

Joseph Charleston, Jr.

Jalyn Phillips, Jr.

Nolan Turner, Sixth-year Sr.