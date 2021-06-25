NC State’s CWS game against Vanderbilt delayed due to health and safety protocols

The start of N.C. State’s College World Series game with Vanderbilt Friday is being delayed due due to health and safety protocols, the NCAA announced, as the Wolfpack are dealing with COVID-19.

In a statement to ESPN, announced on the pregame broadcast on ESPN2, N.C State athletics said “an undisclosed number of players from the team have been put into COVID-19 protocol and will be unavailable for today’s game. NC State, the NCAA and appropriate parties are working together to monitor the situation.”

Vanderbilt posted its starting lineup around 1:15 p.m. but N.C. State has yet to post its lineup.

N.C. State needs to beat Vanderbilt either today or in a possible Saturday game to reach the best-of-three College World Series championship series for the first time in program history.