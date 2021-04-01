‘Stunning news.’ College basketball reacts to Roy Williams’ retirement from UNC

Carolina fans Cindy and Blaine Bringhust of New York pose for a selfie in front of a sign thanking mens basketball coach Roy Williams at the Dean Smith Center at UNC-Chapel Hill. Williams announced his retirement Thursday, April 1, 2021 tlong@newsobserver.com

More from the series The end of an era: Roy Williams announces retirement Read more coverage about Roy Williams’ retirement Expand All

Just four years ago, the ACC boasted having four active coaches who were already enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Rick Pitino’s ignominious 2017 departure from Louisville under a cloud of NCAA sanctions left the league with three over the last four seasons and Thursday morning’s thunderclap news of Roy Williams’ retirement from North Carolina left the league with two: Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim.

“Stunning news,” ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas said in a video posted on Twitter. “Although we knew that Roy Williams was closer to the end of his coaching career than the beginning, this one caught everyone off guard on April Fool’s Day.”

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski and UNC head coach Roy Williams bump arms as they greet each other before the North Carolina Tar Heels’ game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Williams leaves UNC after leading the Tar Heels to three NCAA championships and five Final Four appearances in 18 seasons. This after he led Kansas to four Final Fours with runner-up finishes in 1991 and 2003. Bilas said Williams’ work at Kansas was worthy of the Hall of Fame before he topped that at UNC.

Krzyzewski, in a statement, said the Williams’ retirement surprised him.

“College basketball is losing one of its greatest coaches and a man who genuinely cares about the game of basketball, and more importantly, the people who play it,” Krzyzewski said. “Roy has led two iconic programs as a head coach and did so in exemplary fashion. I have the utmost respect for Roy and his family, who represented themselves and their institutions with class, grace and humility. While we were on opposite sides of college basketball’s greatest rivalry, we both understood how lucky we were to be part of it and always tried to represent it in the way it deserved.”

N.C. Central coach LeVelle Moton said on his Twitter feed Thursday morning, Williams took time to mentor the next generation of coaches along the way.

“College basketball took a hit today,” Moton said. “When I was hired, the first person to reach out and offer support was Roy Williams. Over the years, we became great friends. Thank you for your support, friendship, and making our game better. You will be missed. See you on the golf course, my man.”

Jim Phillips, who became ACC commissioner in February, wished Williams, his wife, Wanda, and their family happy times ahead with his retirement.

“On behalf of the ACC, we extend a heartfelt congratulations to Roy Williams on a remarkable career,” Phillips said. “His resume of accomplishments speaks for itself. More importantly, the countless lives he positively affected surpasses all of the individual honors and awards. Roy’s fingerprints will forever be on the sport of college basketball, and specifically the Atlantic Coast Conference. We wish him, Wanda and his entire family all the best as he begins this next chapter of an amazing life.”

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts, who battled against Williams twice a year in their rivalry games since Keatts became the Wolfpack coach in 2017, said Williams’ impact on the basketball throughout the state was positive.

“Congratulations to Roy Williams on an incredible career,” Keatts said. “He’s a Hall of Fame coach and his impact on the programs he had led, as well as the state or North Carolina, has gone far beyond wins and losses. I wish he and his wife Wanda all the best in retirement.”

Krzyzyewski will miss coaching against Williams as part of the Duke-UNC rivalry.

“Personally, I will miss competing against him, seeing him at coaches’ meetings and having the opportunity to discuss how to make our game even better,” Krzyzewski said. “Roy is a great friend, and our sport was very fortunate to have him as long as it did. We have all benefited from his longevity in and commitment to coaching. His legacy is secure as one of the greatest coaches in college basketball history.”

The Williams news even entered the political world, where Rep. David Price (D-N.C.), who lives in Chapel Hill and represents the area in Congress, tweeted his thoughts.

“Roy Williams has been a legendary fixture at @UNC_Basketball for nearly two decades, bringing home three national championships to Chapel Hill and mentoring countless players,” Price said. “We’ll miss our coach, and I’m wishing him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Bilas, who played at Duke from 1982-86 and was a graduate assistant with the Blue Devils before embarking on his legal and television career, remembered first getting to know Williams in the early 1980s. He’s been as impressed with Williams the man as Williams the coach.

“Just an amazing performance as a coach,” Bilas said. “But more importantly, he’s been an amazing person. He’s a great guy. If you talk to any player, they not only love him, they revere him, not just for his coaching ability but for how he treats them as people. He has great respect for his players, great love for his players and has shown that over the years.”

Former Duke player and assistant coach Jeff Capel, now Pittsburgh’s head coach, echoed thoughts on how Williams’ true kindness to people inside and outside college basketball stands out. Capel also praised Williams for the job he did after returning to UNC at former coach Dean Smith’s request in 2003.

“It speaks volumes how he was able to come back to his alma mater kind of in the shadows of coach Smith and still have the reverence and respect for coach Smith but have, arguably, more success than coach Smith,” Capel told the News & Observer Thursday.

Gastonia native and Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, one of the remaining deans among ACC coaches along with Krzyzewski and Boeheim, praised Williams for carrying on UNC’s strong basketball tradition.

“Growing up in North Carolina and being a tremendous fan of ACC basketball, I recognize the historical importance of North Carolina to the ACC and college basketball,” Hamilton said in a statement. “Coach Williams carried on so well the rich tradition of the UNC basketball program, and he did so with great professionalism and loyalty. He has been a fantastic ambassador for our great sport. The landscape of college basketball has changed tremendously but the Carolina tradition because of Roy Williams is as strong as it has ever been. He is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the title, and we want to wish him and his family well as they begin this new phase of their lives.”