NC State and South Florida live blog: South Florida shoots into the lead over NC State at halftime

N.C. State (21-2) takes on South Florida (19-3) in the second round of the NCAA tournament. The Bulls, the No. 8 seed, defeated Washington State in the opening round, 57-53. The No. 1 seed Wolfpack defeated North Carolina A&T, 79-58. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

USF 36, N.C. State 35: Halftime

South Florida played with confidence and a hot hand, leading No. 1 seed N.C. State, 36-35, at the break. The Bulls came into the game shooting 30 percent from three, but knocked down 42 percent of their 3s in the first half.

The Wolfpack, playing without starting forward Kayla Jones, led by as many as eight, but the Bulls shot themselves back in the game late in the first quarter. The lead changed 13 times in the first half as South Florida threw 10 players into action against a shorthanded Wolfpack team.

Jakia Brown-Turner led N.C. State with 13 points at the half, but the combination of Elissa Cunane, Kai Crutchfield and Raina Perez contributed just nine points.

N.C. State 19, South Florida 18

The Bulls struggled from the field, but their three-point shooting made things interesting as South Florida closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run.

The Bulls hit just as many 3s (5) as field goals and they kept them in the game. N.C. State led by as many as eight, but South Florida kept firing away, connecting on 50 percent of their three-point shot attempts.

South Florida forward Kristyna Brabencova (22) and forward Bethy Mununga, right, fight for a loose ball with North Carolina State center Elissa Cunane during the first half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Eric Gay AP

Pregame notes

This is the first meeting between N.C. State and South Florida. Wolfpack senior forward Kayla Jones missed the entire second half versus the Aggies and her status is unknown versus the Bulls. Jada Boyd is listed in the pregame notes in the starting lineup, along with senior guards Raina Perez and Kai Clutchfield, along with sophomore Jakia Brown-Turner and junior center Elissa Cunane.