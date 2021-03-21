NC State and North Carolina A&T live blog: NC State leads A&T at the half, 44-37, after 13-0 run to end quarter

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore talks with the team during a timeout in the second half of N.C. State’s 68-55 victory over Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 5, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (20-2) takes on North Carolina A&T (14-2) in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. The Wolfpack earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in school history. It’s the fifth tournament appearance under head coach Wes Moore. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

N.C. State 44, N.C. A&T 37: Halftime

After falling behind by as many as six, N.C. State closed out the second quarter on a 13-0 run to take a seven-point lead at the break.

Wolfpack senior guard Kai Crutchfield scored the final five points of the half and finished with 11 points in the first half. N.C. State center Elissa Cunane also scored 11 and the Wolfpack needed every basket possible to keep up with MEAC champs.

The Aggies shot 57 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three to keep pace, and eventually took the lead over the No. 1 seed. But A&T ended the first half with more turnovers (four) than shot attempts in the final 1:13 as N.C. State heated up.

N.C. State 21, N.C. A&T 20: First quarter

North Carolina A&T shot nearly 60 percent from the floor as the Aggies battled toe-to-toe with the No. 1 seed Wolfpack in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Five different players scored for the Aggies in the first quarter, while Elissa Cunane did most of the heavy lifting for the Wolfpack, scoring nine points. N.C. A&T hit six straight shots to take a one-point lead midway through the fourth. The Aggies led by as many as four.

Pregame notes: Sunday’s game is the 10th meeting between the Aggies and Wolfpack. N.C. State is 9-0 versus N.C. A&T. Expected starters for the Pack: Raina Perez and Kai Crutchfield, forwards Kayla Jones and Jakia Brown-Turner and center Elissa Cunane. Earlier this week Cunane was named to the AP All-America second team. Brown-Turner was an honorable mention selection.