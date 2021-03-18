NC State vs. Davidson live blog: Pack dominates first half, lead Wildcats in the NIT

N.C. State (13-10) takes on Davidson (13-8) in the NIT in Dallas, Texas. This is the 13th appearance in the NIT for the Wolfpack. The Wildcats defeated N.C. State in the last meeting in 2008, 72-67 . Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

NC State 40, Davidson 32

The Wildcats made a late push to cut the lead to eight, but the majority of the first half belonged to N.C. State and D.J. Funderburk. The Wolfpack shot 67 percent from the floor (a season-high for a half) and got 14 points from Funderburk. Manny Bates chipped in with 10.

N.C. State used its size advantage, scoring 26 points in the paint. The Wildcats, known for shooting the three-ball, went 3-14 from long range in the first half.

NC State comes out firing

N.C. State got a dunk from Jericole Hellems from the opening tip, a good sign to start the game.

The Wolfpack hit four of its first five shots and started the game on a 12-2 run to take a double-digit lead over Davidson. D.J. Funderburk was aggressive early, scoring five quick points to put N.C. State up 9-2, forcing a quick timeout by the Wildcats.

The stoppage in play didn’t slow down the Wolfpack. N.C. State went on a 7-0 run and jumped out to a 13-point lead after a three-pointer from Funderburk, who had nine points at the under-8 media timeout.