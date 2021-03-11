ACC basketball tournament live updates: UNC vs. Virginia Tech

North Carolina coach Roy Williams lowers his mask to flash a smile at a Virginia Tech player during pre-game warm-ups prior to their game on Thursday, March 11, 2021 during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Virginia Tech at 8:30 p.m., Thursday in the Greensboro Coliseum in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Tar Heels (17-9) are coming off a historic 42-point rout of Notre Dame on Wednesday. The No. 3 seed Hokies (15-5) have not played a game since beating Wake Forest on Feb. 27. The last time they played, UNC beat VT in last year’s ACC tournament opening round. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Starting lineups

North Carolina’ senior forward Garrison Brooks is returning to the starting lineup after sitting out Tuesday’s second round win over Notre Dame with a left ankle injury. Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black and Armando Bacot are the other four starters.

Virginia Tech starters are Wabissa Bede, Tyrece Radford, Naheim Alleyne, Justyn Mutts and Keve Aluma.

