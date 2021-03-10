NC State comes out flat, never recovers in ACC tournament loss to Syracuse

In an unusually quiet Greensboro Coliseum, moments before N.C. State tipped off versus Syracuse, Kevin Keatts had a message for his team or everyone to hear.

Keatts looked out at his starting five on the court and shouted “energy.” Keatts repeated it a few more times to drive home the point. It appeared his guys missed the memo. The Orange, it seems, heard him loud and clear.

In recent years Syracuse, fair or unfair, has become the blunt of some ACC tournament jokes, especially when it’s held in Greensboro. The Orange came into day two with just three tournament wins the last four years. This time around, Syracuse would have the last laugh.

The Orange had more energy and more offense in a 89-68 win over N.C. State. That means Syracuse (16-8), the eight seed, will move and face Virginia on Thursday. The Wolfpack (13-10) saw its five game win-streak come to a crashing end.

N.C. State was considered the hottest team in the ACC heading into Greensboro. Perhaps people were overlooking the Orange, winners of two straight, with wins over North Carolina and Clemson. Syracuse continued its hot streak, led by Buddy Boeheim, who had 20 points in the first half. The good news for the Pack, at the time it seemed at least, was that Boeheim didn’t have much help. No other player in the first half scored more than five points. The bad news was Boeheim’s supporting cast got it together after intermission. N.C. State never got it going.

The Wolfpack, who somehow managed to cut the lead to five at halftime, started the second half with four turnovers in its first three possessions. Syracuse, meanwhile, got three straight triples from Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joseph Girard III. Boeheim then decided he would get back in the scoring column in style, converting a rare four-point play to push the lead to 16 at the 16:27 mark.

The Wolfpack showed some life, getting consecutive dunks from Dereon Seabron and D.J. Funderburk, but the Orange wouldn’t blink, seeming to have an answer on the other end every time. It came in the form of a long three from Robert Braswell at the end of the shot clock, or a wide open dunk by Marek Dolezaj, each basket more deflating than the previous one.

While Boeheim (finished with 27) just missed out on a career-high, N.C. State picked a bad time for its leading scorers to go M.I.A.

Jericole Hellems, who stepped up in the absence of Devon Daniels and D.J. Funderburk, combined for 21 points on 5-16 shooting. Funderburk, perhaps playing in his final game, had one point at the half.

The Wolfpack freshmen, the biggest sparks during the five-game streak, struggled in their first ACC tournament appearance.

Dereon Seabron, finished with 11. But fellow rookies, and Greensboro natives, Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore were a combined 5-16 from the floor.

While it was Boeheim leading the way at the half, Syracuse finished with four players in double figures. The Orange continued to shoot the ball lights out against N.C. State from three. Syracuse made 10 three-point shots in the first meeting on Jan. 31 and nine Feb. 9. The Orange hit 14 from three on Wednesday.

While Syracuse still keeps its NCAA hopes alive, the Pack can only hope that the work they did at the end of the season was enough to sneak into the NIT.

With the exception of last season (COVID stoppage), N.C. State has played in the postseason each year under Keatts. A slow start to ACC play and a forgettable one day in Greensboro could have that streak in jeopardy.

Here are updates from earlier in the game

Syracuse continues to roll





The Orange came out of the halftime break on fire, never slowing down from their first half onslaught. The only difference being Buddy Boeheim finally got some help from his teammates.

Syracuse went up by as many as 18 as the Orange shot 68 percent heading into the first media timeout of the second half. The Orange hit six of their last seven shots before the under-8 timeout.

Syracuse 43, NC State 38: Halftime

The first half belonged to Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim.

After the first 20 minutes, Boeheim had 20 points and the Wolfpack had no answer. N.C. State tried using Shakeel Moore, Dereon Seabron and Jericole Hellems to slow down Boeheim, but the lanky Orange junior forward could not be stopped, shooting over the smaller Pack guards and picking his spots against Seabron.

Despite trailing by as many as 12, and down by 10 with 1:40 remaining in the first half, the Pack showed some life and pulled to within five before the half. Braxton Beverly led N.C. State with nine points in the first half.

The Orange hit six three-pointers in the first half, with four coming from Boeheim, the main offensive threat for Syracuse.

Buddy Boeheim on fire

Syracuse forward Buddy Boeheim had it going early, scoring 13 points on 5-7 shooting, including three made three-point shots.

during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Syracuse in the second round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State dug itself into a hole, falling behind by 11. The game was tight through the first time out, with the Pack up one, but the Orange countered with a 12-1 run before N.C. State woke up.

Thanks to nine quick points from Braxton Beverly (two 3s) and Shakeel Moore, N.C. State cut the lead to five at one point. But the Orange, who were shooting 60 percent, stretched the lead back to seven after a Marek Dolezaj basket.

Orange-Wolfpack pregame

The tournament is a homecoming for a pair of N.C. State freshmen. Guards Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore return to Greensboro for the first time. Hayes played at Greensboro Day School. Moore started his prep career at Ragsdale High School and transferred to Piedmont Classical High School. The expected starting five for N.C. State should have freshmen Hayes and Dereon Seabron in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the front court.