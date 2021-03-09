Live blog: Duke vs. Boston College in the ACC basketball tournament

Duke plays its first-ever Tuesday game in the ACC tournament, as the No. 10 seed Blue Devils face No. 15 seed Boston College at 4:30 p.m. in a game televised by the ACC Network.

Saddled with its worst seed in ACC tournament history, Duke (11-11) faces finishing with its first losing season and first time missing the NCAA tournament if it loses to the Eagles (4-15). The last time both of those things happened was the 1994-95 season, when coach Mike Krzyzewski missed the final 19 games while recovering from back surgery as well as mental and physical exhaustion. Duke went 13-18 that season but has had a winning record and played in every NCAA tournament since then.

Follow along here for in-game updates and check back when the game ends for a full recap.

Second half update

With 3-pointers continuing to fall like they haven’t in recent games for Duke, the Blue Devils are rolling toward an ACC tournament first-round win and a matchup with Louisville in Wednesday’s second round.

The Blue Devils buried the Eagles with 13 of 29 shooting on 3-pointers over the game’s first 32 minutes to take a commanding 70-40 lead with 6:51 to play.

The outburst came after the Blue Devils combined to make only 17 3-pointers during their final three regular-season games, all losses.

Six different Duke players made 3-pointers, with senior guard Jordan Goldwire (four) and freshman guard DJ Steward (three) leading the way.

Halftime update

Behind 13 points from DJ Steward and 11 from Mark Williams, Duke took a 41-27 halftime lead over Boston College.

The Blue Devils hit 53.3% of their first-half shots, including 8 of 17 3-pointers. During the three-game losing streak Duke carried into this game, they never made more than seven 3-pointers in any of the losses.

Duke’s Matthew Hurt (21) pulls in the rebound from Boston College’s DeMarr Langford Jr. (15) during the first half of Duke’s game against Boston College in the first round of the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Boston College struggled to 41.7% shooting, including 1 of 9 3-pointers.

Duke never trailed in the first half and led by as many as 15 points.

After Boston College pulled to within three points at 13-10, Duke pushed its lead into double-figures with a 10-2 run. Three-pointers from Jordan Goldwire and Steward book ended baskets by Joey Baker and Williams to give Duke a 23-12 lead.

The Eagles never drew closer than nine points the rest of the first half.

First half update

Duke brought its shooting touch early in its ACC tournament opener against Boston College. The Blue Devils hit 6 of their first 10 3-pointers, including DJ Steward’s 3 of 4 shooting, to open a 26-14 lead with 7:58 to play until halftime.

Duke has already made more 3-pointers than they did in Saturday night’s 91-73 loss at North Carolina.

Boston College, meanwhile, missed its first six 3-pointers.

Pregame update

With former Duke player and assistant coach Jeff Capel having already been sent home from the ACC tournament the Blue Devils are preparing for their ACC tournament game with Boston College.

Capel’s Pitt Panthers, seeded No. 12, lost 79-73 to No 13 seed Miami. Miami advances to play No. 5 seed Clemson Wednesday.

Against Boston College, Duke is starting Matthew Hurt, Wendell Moore, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.