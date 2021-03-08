The ACC basketball postseason awards are out. Here are the winners and All-ACC team

Duke forward Matthew Hurt (21) shoots over defense from Wake Forest forward Ody Oguama (33) on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Winston-Salem Journal

In a season like no other, with as wide open an ACC tournament as the league has seen in decades about to begin, the ACC’s all-conference team represents the balanced nature of the league this season.

The all-ACC first team includes five players from five different teams, including two players from teams that will play in Tuesday’s first round tournament games at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Georgia Tech’s Moses Wright, also voted the ACC player of the year, led the first team, but it wasn’t all about the teams at the top of the standings. Pittsburgh’s Justin Champagnie also made the first team, as did Duke’s Matthew Hurt.

Pitt (10-11) enters the tournament as the No. 12 seed, while Duke (11-11) is seeded No. 10.

Champagnie led the ACC in rebounding (11.1 per game) and was second in scoring at 18.4 points. Hurt edged Champagnie for the league’s scoring title, averaging 18.7 points while making 56% of his shots.

A 6-foot-9 sophomore, Hurt was also voted as the league’s most improved player after he averaged 9.7 points as a freshman.

Joining Wright, Hurt and Champagnie on the first-team All-ACC squad were Louisville’s Carlik Jones and Virginia’s Sam Houser.

Jones, a graduate transfer from Radford, led the Cardinals (13-6) with 17 points and 4.6 assists per game. Hauser, the lone first-team representative from the ACC regular-season champion Cavaliers (17-6), led Virginia in scoring at 15.8 points per game.

Wright became the first Georgia Tech player named first-team, All-ACC since 2001 and just the second Yellow Jacket to win ACC player of the year, joining Dennis Scott (1990).

The Raleigh native, who played one season of high school basketball at Enloe High, averaged 18 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He also made the league’s all-defensive team, joined by his teammate and ACC defensive player of the year Jose Alvarado, Duke’s Jordan Goldwire, Virginia’s Jay Huff and N.C. State’s Manny Bates.

The All-ACC second team included Huff, Alvarado, Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Florida State’s M.J. Walker and Aamir Simms of Clemson.

Due to a tie in voting for the last slot between North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Florida State’s Scottie Barnes, the third team includes six players. Bacot and Barnes are joined by RaiQuan Gray of Florida State, Miami’s Isaiah Wong, Syracuse’s Quincy Guerrier and Prentiss Hubb of Notre Dame.

Barnes was named the league’s sixth man of the year as well as the ACC freshman of the year. Mike Young is coach of the year after leading the Hokies (15-5) to the ACC tournament’s No. 3 seed.

A 75-member panel, consisting of the league’s 15 head coaches and 60 members of the media, voted to determine the All-ACC team.

ALL-ACC TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Name, School, Points

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 344

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 343

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 327

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 310

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 281

SECOND TEAM

Name, School, Points

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 277

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 244

Jay Huff, Virginia, 214

M.J. Walker, Florida State, 200

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 176

THIRD TEAM

Name, School, Points

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 167

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 102

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 55

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 42

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 41

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 41

HONORABLE MENTION

Name, School, Points

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 35

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 31

Alan Griffin, Syracuse, 29

David Johnson, Louisville, 22

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 18

Jericole Hellems, NC State, 13

Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech, 10

Note: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team).

ACC PLAYER OF YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 33

Carlik Jones, Louisville, 13

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 13

Sam Hauser, Virginia, 5

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 4

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 3

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 3

Jay Huff, Virginia, 1

ACC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 53

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 10

DJ Steward, Duke, 6

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 5

Kadary Richmond, Syracuse, 1

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 69

Manny Bates, NC State, 62

Jay Huff, Virginia, 53

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 43

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 34

ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 74

DJ Steward, Duke, 67

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 63

Jae’Lyn Withers, Louisville, 58

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 32

COACH OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Mike Young, Virginia Tech, 26

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State, 24

Josh Pastner, Georgia Tech, 16

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 6

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 2

Chris Mack, Louisville, 1

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech, 35

Jay Huff, Virginia, 17

Manny Bates NC State, 13

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Aamir Simms, Clemson, 4

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 1

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER

Name, School, Votes

Matthew Hurt, Duke, 17

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 13

Moses Wright, Georgia Tech, 11

Justin Champagnie, Pitt, 11

RaiQuan Gray, Florida State, 10

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame, 5

Quincy Guerrier, Syracuse, 3

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 2

Jay Huff, Virginia, 2

David Johnson, Louisville, 1

SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR

Name, School, Votes

Scottie Barnes, Florida State, 39

Day’Ron Sharpe, North Carolina, 24

Nick Honor, Clemson, 6

Jordan Goldwire, Duke, 5

Nikola Djogo, Notre Dame, 1