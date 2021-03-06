Crowd gathers on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after UNC’s win over Duke

A crowd of about 500 people rushed Franklin Street Saturday night after North Carolina’s win over Duke in Chapel Hill, despite warnings from town officials.

The group blocked the intersection of Franklin and Cameron streets for about five minutes before police officers dispersed them.

Most people hung out on sidewalks. But some wanted to do more.

“They can’t stop us all,” one person was overheard saying.

Many began to leave before the crowd gathered in the street again a couple more times.

About 50 police officers were on hand Saturday night.

This is the second time this year UNC fans have rushed Franklin Street after the Tar Heels beat the Blue Devils. One Feb. 6, more than 1,000 people blocked the road in Chapel Hill, prompting the police and town to prepare more for Saturday’s game.

The town of Chapel Hill’s emergency management coordinator released a statement earlier this week reminding people of restrictions on gatherings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Governor Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 crowd limits prohibit gatherings of more than 50 people outdoors due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” Kelly Drayton, said.

“In fact, the Governor’s decision to stick to 50 people outdoors while loosening other restrictions should be a clear message about its importance. We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we’ve all been in for nearly a year.”

