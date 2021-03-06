Live updates: UNC vs. Duke basketball

North Carolina coach Roy Williams (left) and Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski have each dipped into the other’s playbook this fall, either by necessity or witchcraft. rwillett@newsobserver.com

North Carolina takes on Duke at 6 p.m., Saturday at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels (15-9, 9-6 ACC) are going for their second regular season sweep of Duke in the last three seasons. More importantly, a win would help solidify their NCAA tournament hopes. The Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8) need a win to keep their tournament bubble status from popping. They enter the game having lost two straight games in overtime. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Injured Brooks returns

UNC’s Garrison Brooks, making what may be his final home start went down just one minute into the game. Brooks made a short jumper and as he landed, fell to the ground. He was favoring his left foot on the trip down the floor and left the game at the first stoppage in play. Brooks stayed in the locker room for the next six minutes of game time, but emerged and immediately checked back in the game. Upon his return he knocked down a jumper as the Heels took an 18-4 lead.

Starting lineups

North Carolina is staying with tradition and will start seniors K.J. Smith, Walker Miller, Andrew Platek and Garrison Brooks. Junior Leaky Black will join them in the lineup, which is the first time it has changed in the past 13 games.

Duke will go with Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Wendell Moore, Jr., Matthew Hurt and Mark Williams for the eighth time this season. The Blue Devils are 4-3 with this lineup.