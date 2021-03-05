Duke-UNC basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines

Rivals Duke and North Carolina close this pandemic-altered regular season the same way they do every year — by facing off against each other.

The Blue Devils (11-10, 9-8 ACC) and Tar Heels (15-9, 9-6) meet for the second time this season on Saturday night at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. UNC won the first game, topping Duke 93-89 at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 6.

How to watch Tar Heels vs Blue Devils basketball

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services. The top-10 showdown between No. 4 Illinois and No. 7 Ohio State tips at 4 p.m. and precedes the Duke-UNC telecast on ESPN. So there’s a chance the Tar Heels and Blue Devils will see their tip time delayed if the Illinois-Ohio State runs long or have the start of the game switched to another ESPN channel, such as ESPNnews.

Betting odds

UNC opened as a 2-point favorite Friday, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under total is 148.5 points.

