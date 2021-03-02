Clemson lands commitment from highly-rated Texas quarterback

Clemson missed out on five-star quarterback Ty Simpson last week when the Tennessee native committed to Alabama. It didn’t take the Tigers long to lock down another top QB.

Cade Klubnik committed to Clemson on Tuesday night, choosing the Tigers over offers from Texas, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and others. Klubnik is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 pro-style quarterback and the No. 74 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Texas native was offered by Clemson last Friday and didn’t need long to make his decision.

“Obviously, they love my game, that’s for sure,” Klubnik told SportsTalkSC. “(Quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter) likes my presence in the pocket, how I sit back there and not get crazy feet and wandering all over the place and being able to sit back there. They also like my athleticism. I can move around a little bit and make some plays with my legs if needed. And they really like my accuracy a lot. And being a natural leader, too.”

Klubnik led Westlake High in Texas to a state championship this season.

He passed for 3,500 yards, 35 touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 62 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 15 touchdowns.

Klubnik is Clemson’s fourth commit for the class of 2022.

— Phil Kornblut contributed