Why Dabo Swinney hires so many former Clemson players to his program’s staff

Clemson had only one change to its on-field coaching staff this offseason. Danny Pearman moved into a scouting role and former Tigers star C.J. Spiller filled his spot as a full-time assistant coach.

But the support staff? That’s a different story.

Clemson retained only one member of its offensive support staff as others left for different full-time jobs. Former Tigers players Chansi Stuckey, Rod McDowell and Maverick Morris were among those who moved on.

To help replace them, Swinney brought back several former Clemson players — staying true to a belief that is a core part of his program. Artavis Scott, Cole Stoudt, Tyrone Crowder and Thomas Austin were all hired this offseason to fill different openings.

“We have had the most support staff turnover really that we’ve had in quite a while. Excited for a lot of those guys that have been able to move on to some great opportunities,” Swinney said. “But also excited about having the opportunity to go to my depth chart, if you will, and give some guys some opportunities.”

In addition to Spiller, other on-field assistants who played college football at Clemson include: offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, receivers coach Tyler Grisham and quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter.

Elliott has been an assistant at Clemson since 2011. Streeter was added to the staff in 2015, while Grisham replaced Jeff Scott as Clemson’s receivers coach in December of 2019.

“I love hiring former players because I think they have a great perspective, and it’s awesome,” Swinney said. “I think we have like 21 former players that are on our staff right now in different roles. And I just think that’s a really cool thing for me.”

Of the former players on staff — Spiller had the greatest career as a player, earning All-American honors and ACC Player of the Year honors in 2009.

Swinney recruited Spiller when he was an assistant, playing the role of the lead recruiter and ultimately landing the former five-star prospect out of Florida. When Swinney was named the interim head coach at Clemson in 2008, Spiller came back for his senior year in 2009 and helped start the new era of Clemson football.

The Athletic recently ranked Spiller as the No. 2 program changing player in the past 30 years for what he did for the Tigers.

“It seems like yesterday I was chasing C.J. Spiller all over the place trying to recruit him. Now he’s our running backs coach. I knew we’d have an opportunity to hire him at some point. I just wasn’t sure when he was going to be ready,” Swinney said.

He’s going to be a great coach. He’s a natural. One of those guys that gets it. He has a great respect for the game. He has a great perspective of the game and also the position he’s going to be coaching, obviously. And he’s got a great perspective of Clemson. There’s no greater ambassador for Clemson University than C.J. Spiller.”

Former Clemson players now on staff

Tony Elliott — Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach

Brandon Streeter — Passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach

Tyler Grisham — Wide receivers coach

C.J. Spiller — Running backs coach

Danny Pearman — Director of football scouting

Bill Spiers — Director of special teams

Jeff Davis — Assistant AD of football player relations

Miguel Chavis — Defensive player development

DeAndre McDaniel — Defensive analyst

Thomas Austin — Offensive analyst

Artavis Scott — Offensive grad assistant

Kavell Conner — Unpaid coaching intern

Rashard Hall — Director of career and professional development

Travis Blanks — Director of former player engagement and development

Henry Guess — Director of football coaching video

Zach Fulmer — Assistant director of football scouting/recruiting assistant

Reggie Pleasant — Life coach

Elijah Turner — Defensive grad assistant

Tyrone Crowder — Offensive grad assistant

Cole Stoudt — Offensive player development

Grant Radakovich — Assistant director of player development and football projects