NC State-Pittsburgh basketball: How to watch the game, betting lines
N.C. State hopes to ride momentum into March as the Wolfpack (11-9, 7-8) welcomes Pittsburgh (9-9, 5-8) into PNC Arena.
N.C. State has won three games in a row and defeated the Panthers, 74-73, on the road 11 days ago. It’s the first home game in 15 days for the Wolfpack
The game tips off at 4 p.m. on the ACC Network. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Paul Biancardi will be on the call.
BETTING ODDS
N.C. State opens as a seven point favorite over Pittsburgh
