NC State-Pittsburgh Live Blog: Despite cold shooting, NC State leads Pittsburgh at the half

N.C. State’s Jericole Hellems (4) drives by Pittsburgh’s Ithiel Horton (0) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against Pittsburgh at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, February 28, 2021. ehyman@newsobserver.com

N.C. State (11-9, 7-8) hosts Pittsburgh (9-9, 5-8) for the final game at PNC this season. The Wolfpack comes into the contest on a three-game win streak. N.C. State defeated Pittsburgh on the road 11 days ago and returns to PNC for the first time in 15 days. Follow News & Observer N.C. State beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates.

NC State 31, Pittsburgh 21: Halftime

N.C. State had a poor shooting first half from the field, but thank goodness for free throws.

Seven of the team’s final nine points came from the line as the Wolfpack went six minutes without a made field goal. They still managed to lead by as many as 12. During their field goal drought, their second of the first half, N.C. State went 7-for-9 from the free throw line. The Pack finished 9-for-12 from the line in the first half. They shot 9-for-25 (36 percent) from the field.

One thing that saved the Pack? Pittsburgh was worse. The Panthers shot 7-for-30 from the floor and never led after going up 4-2.

The Wolfpack got a big lead despite both post players — D.J. Funderburk and Manny Bates — sitting most of the half with two fouls each. That meant freshman Ebenezer Dowuona, who had only played a combined 12 minutes in 2021, had to fill in, going the final six minutes of the first half. Dowuona ended the field goal scoring drought, scoring on a layup right before the end of the first half.

Jericole Hellems led the team with eight points in the first half.

Fan energy

The energy from the fans inside PNC Arena for the first time definitely made a difference as N.C. State jumped out to an early 21-13 lead over Pittsburgh.

Jericole Hellems scored five in a row for the Wolfpack, who shook off a nearly four minute scoring drought to take an eight point lead. N.C. State missed six straight field goals after taking a 9-4 lead and the Panthers pulled to within one, 12-11, after a four-point play from Nike Sibande. Manny Bates ended the field goal slump with a dunk, followed by another slam from Dereon Seabron on a fastbreak.

The Panthers turned the ball over three straight times heading into the under-8 break.

PREGAME NOTES

N.C. State is looking for its first four-game conference win streak since the 2017-18 season. The Wolfpack has won 11 straight games over Pittsburgh. The projected starting lineup for N.C. State remains the same. Freshman Cam Hayes and Dereon Seabron will start in the back court, with junior Jericole Hellems, sophomore Manny Bates and senior D.J. Funderburk in the frontcourt.