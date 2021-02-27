ACC

Gamecocks get walk-off win over Clemson to open rivalry series

Clemson freshman Dylan Brewer(3) hits a double, and slides under the tag of South Carolina senior George Callil(6) during the bottom of the fourth inning during the Reedy River Rivalry at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C. Saturday, February 27,2021. Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY Sports Pool
The first South Carolina-Clemson rivalry game in football, baseball or basketball in nearly a year didn’t disappoint.

South Carolina outlasted the Tigers Saturday night at Fluor Field, earning a 3-2 walk-off win in the first meeting between the two rivals in one of the four major sports since March 1 of last year.

Andrew Eyster hit a line drive to center field just over the glove of Clemson centerfielder Bryce Teodosio to score Brady Allen and give USC the victory.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Columbia. Game 3 will be played May 11 in Clemson. The game in Clemson was originally scheduled for Friday but was rained out.

