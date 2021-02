ACC NC State’s Wes Moore on the impact the seniors have had on the team February 25, 2021 06:48 PM

Listen to what N.C. State coach Wes Moore had to say about the impact seniors Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones have had on the team after the Wolfpack defeated Pittsburgh on senior day at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh Thursday, February 25, 2021.