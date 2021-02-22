They didn’t get a rose from ‘The Bachelor,’ but they get to enjoy a Wake game — sort of

Cut outs of contestants on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” sit in LJVM Coliseum prior to the Wake Forest’s game against NC State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Winston-Salem Journal

Raleigh adores Matt James, a proud N.C. State Fair-loving native son and current star of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

But the city has nothing on Wake Forest University, James’ alma mater and the school where he played wide receiver on the football team from 2011 to 2014. (Note: James’ teammate was his best buddy and fellow “Bachelor” franchise favorite Tyler Cameron.)

This Demon Deacon love has been on full display during home basketball games this season, as giant cutouts of James — along with those of his female suitors — occupy the stands of Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem.

As of Saturday’s game against N.C. State, there were 30 cutouts representing the women who have been eliminated from the dating reality series so far situated in one section of the LJVMC.

A cutout of Matt James, former Wake Forest wide receiver and contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelor,” sits in LJVM Coliseum prior to the Demon Deacon’s game against NC State on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 in Winston-Salem, N.C. Andrew Dye Winston-Salem Journal

James’ cutout is in a different section, with cutouts of the four remaining women behind him, and the seat beside him reserved for his chosen mate.

The four women James still has hanging on the line are Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, Bri Springs and Serena Pitt. After Monday night’s show (Feb. 22), at least one of those women will be eliminated and her cutout will enjoy Wake’s next home game from more crowded section.

A News & Observer sports reporter present at the Feb. 20 game noted that after the game, James’ cutout was removed — presumably for safe keeping — but the women’s cutouts remained in the stands.

Across all sports and all leagues for the past year, teams have filled their stands with cardboard cutouts as attendance has been restricted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this 2014 file photo, Wake Forest wide receiver Matt James, right, catches a pass as Army defensive back Geoffery Bacon, left, defends during a game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Sept. 20, 2014. Chuck Burton AP

No date has been confirmed by ABC for the show’s season finale, but it should land on either March 15 or March 22. That’s when we’ll find out who Matt picks and if they get engaged or not.

“The Bachelor” airs at 8 p.m. on Mondays on ABC.

You can also stream “The Bachelor” the next day at abc.com/shows/the-bachelor or on Hulu.

The final four women on Season 25 of “The Bachelor,” starring Matt James (L-R): Rachael Kirkconnell, Michelle Young, Bri Springs and Serena Pitt. ABC

More about ‘Bachelor’ Matt James

James, who made news this past summer when he was named ABC’s first Black “Bachelor,” is 28 years old and works with a real estate investment firm in New York City. He is also involved in a program in New York that helps children affected by homelessness.

Raleigh native Matt James in the season premiere of “The Bachelor” on ABC, which aired Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Craig Sjodin ABC

