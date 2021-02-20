ACC

NC State at Wake Forest live blog: Wolfpack looks for second straight road win

WINSTON-SALEM

NC State travels to Winston-Salem for a showdown with Wake Forest. Follow News & Observer beat writer Jonas Pope IV for live updates from Lawrence Joel.

PACK LOOKS FOR SEASON SWEEP

N.C. State (9-9, 5-8) defeated Wake Forest (6-10, 3-10) 72-67 last month in PNC and look to close out the sweep. For the second straight game, the Pack will be without guard Thomas Allen.

Allen was in a walking boot Wednesday versus Pittsburgh. The Raleigh native wasn’t wearing a boot Saturday.

