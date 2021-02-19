UNC basketball vs. Louisville: How to watch the game, betting lines

North Carolina returns to ACC play against Louisville after stepping out of the conference with Wednesday’s feel-good win over Northeastern.

The game could be a step toward determining which team finishes in the top four and earns a double-bye in the ACC tournament. The Cardinals (11-4, 6-3 ACC) are currently fourth in the standings and UNC (12-7, 7-5) is tied for fifth with Clemson.

The Tar Heels are 6-4 against the Cardinals since Louisville joined the ACC in 2014-15. In their last meeting in the Smith Center two seasons ago, Louisville handed the Heels their worst home defeat since 2002 in an 83-62 beat down.

Louisville has not played since beating Georgia Tech at home on Feb. 1. The Cardinals have had four straight games postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within its Tier I personnel including head coach Chris Mack. According to reports, had the Cards play Syracuse on Wednesday they would have been without two, unnamed scholarship players still in COVID protocols.

Mack said during a video conference Friday evening that his entire roster practiced on Friday, but that forward Aidan Igiehon would not make the trip to Chapel Hill, citing an illness unrelated to COVID. Despite having everyone at practice, Mack expressed frustration while he awaited word on who would be cleared to play UNC.

One player he is sure will make an appearance for the first time this season is center Malik Williams. The 6-foot-11 senior has missed the entire season with a foot injury.

How to watch the Tar Heels and Cardinals

The game tips off at 6 p.m. and is televised on ESPN, which is available on all satellite, cable and streaming TV services.

Betting odds

Carolina opened as a 3-point favorite and the line as of Friday evening is now at 4.0, according to Vegas Insider. The over-under is 136.5 points.

Louisville at North Carolina

When: 6 p.m., Saturday

Where: Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill

Watch: ESPN