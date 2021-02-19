NC State baseball’s season-opener will have to wait after series with VMI canceled.

N.C. State baseball’s season-opener will have to wait for now.

The Wolfpack was scheduled to host VMI Friday through Sunday in Raleigh, but the series has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Keydet program.

N.C. State announced in a release they are looking for a replacement opponent.

The Pack saw its season cut short last winter when the coronavirus pandemic was just starting and with so much talent returning, N.C. State was eager to get back on the diamond. Now, coach Elliott Avent and the Pack will have to wait even longer.

The 2021 N.C. State roster features six top 100 players in the Division I baseball power rankings, including the No. 3 ranked shortstop (Jose Torres); the No. 5 first baseman (Austin Murr); the No. 9 catcher (Luca Tresh) and the No. 9 outfielder (Tyler McDonough).

N.C. State’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday in Raleigh against UNC-Greensboro. The Pack jumps right into ACC play next weekend with a home series scheduled against Georgia Tech.

