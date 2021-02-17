Duke-Wake Forest live updates: Wake coach Steve Forbes ejected as Blue Devils lead big

Duke and Wake Forest complete their two-game ACC regular-season basketball series Wednesday night with an 8:30 p.m. game at Lawrence Joel Memorial Coliseum. The Blue Devils and Demon Deacons played on Jan. 9 at Cameron Indoor Stadium, with Duke winning 79-68. Follow along here for updates from the arena and check back after the game for a full recap:







Second half update: Duke rolling toward easy win

Looking nothing like the team that’s struggled like no Duke team has in two decades, the Blue Devils took a 19-point halftime lead and extended it to 68-43 with 10:26 to play in the game.

Another big scoring night from sophomore forward Matthew Hurt helped Duke run out to the big lead over the Demon Deacons. Hurt scored 21 points in the game’s first 29 minutes to lead the Blue Devils. DJ Steward, with 12 points is the only other Duke player in double-figures as eight Duke players have scored.

After hitting 8 of 10 shots, including 6 of 7 3-pointers, while scoring 24 points in Saturdays 69-53 win at N.C. State, Hurt hit 8 of his first 9 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, against Wake.







Halftime update: Blue Devils up 19 as Wake coach ejected

Duke took control of the game early and Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes, incensed at the officiating, took out his anger and earned an early end to his coaching night.

Forbes was called for two technical fouls with 3:18 left in the first half, earning him an automatic ejection, as Duke took a 45-26 halftime lead.

The confrontation occurred during a Duke possession. The Blue Devils were shooting at the basket closest to the Wake Forest bench.

With the Blue Devils up 36-22, Jaemyn Brakefield drove through the lane but missed a dunk attempt. The officials whistled to stop play and Forbes was called for his first technical. He came on the court to continue arguing with official Tony Henderson, who signaled for the second technical foul and kicked Forbes out of the game.

Assistant coach Brooks Savage is taking over as acting coach for the remainder of the game.

First half update: Duke in control

Excellent ball movement in half courts sets led to plenty of open shots for Duke early and the Blue Devils took advantage against Wake Forest.

Duke hit 12 of its first 20 shots (60%), including 5 of 9 3-pointers, to build a 29-13 lead. The Deacons made just 5 of their first 17 shots and turned the ball over five times to fall behind.

Pregame update

Duke is sticking with the same starting lineup it has used for the last three games. Freshman center Mark Williams starts in the post along with sophomore forward Matthew Hurt. The perimeter players are sophomore Wendell Moore and freshmen DJ Steward and Jeremy Roach.

Williams took over the starting job from freshman Jalen Johnson three games ago. Johnson told the staff on Monday he was declaring for the NBA Draft and ending his college career.



