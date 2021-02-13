Live updates: UNC basketball at Virginia

Clemson’s Clyde Trapp goes up for a shot Tuesday night against North Carolina. Ken Ruinard-Pool

North Carolina faces Virginia at 6 p.m. in an ACC basketball game Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. The Tar Heels (12-6, 7-4) have not won at Virginia since 2012 -- a string of six straight losses. The Cavaliers (14-3, 10-1) are alone in first place in the ACC standings and maintain a perfect 8-0 record at home. Check back for live updates before and during the game with a complete wrap up after it ends.

Not a positive start

The week off between games didn’t do North Carolina any favors. The Tar Heels have made just three of their first 18 shots and have trailed Virginia by as much as 17 points in the first half.

UNC has also had trouble guarding the 3-point line, as the Cavaliers have made five of their first 10 attempts from behind the arc. UVA center Jay Huff leads all scorers with eight points including two 3-pointers.

The Wahoos lead 21-7 with 7:41 left in the half.

Starting lineups

North Carolina: Caleb Love, Kerwin Walton, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

Virginia: Kihei Clark, Reese Beekman, Trey Murphy III, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff