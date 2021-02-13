UNC basketball’s upcoming game against Virginia Tech postponed due to coronavirus

As North Carolina takes on one Virginia school on Saturday, the ACC announced Tuesday’s game against Virginia Tech is postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Hokies program. The Hokies will follow the league’s protocol with quarantines and contact tracing.

It makes for the fourth postponement on the Tar Heels’ schedule -- only the Syracuse game has been re-scheduled and played. Three of the postponed games -- Clemson, Miami and now Virginia Tech -- were supposed to be in Chapel Hill. Carolina has played six home games, which is the fewest among ACC teams.

If the game cannot be rescheduled, UNC will miss an opportunity for a Quad I win that may play a factor in if it receives an NCAA tournament at-large bids.