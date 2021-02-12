A year after the fact, the score still seems a bit astonishing: N.C. State 88, Duke 66.

On Feb. 19, 2020, the Blue Devils were ranked No. 6 when they came to PNC Arena to face the Pack. Duke had won 22 games. The unranked Pack was coming off a loss to Boston College. There was little talk -- yet -- of a novel coronavirus becoming a worldwide pandemic.

When the game ended, Wolfpack fans streamed onto the court. The celebration was big and long.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called it the Blue Devils’ “worst game.” No one argued that point.

A year later, the Blue Devils are not ranked. At 7-8, they have a losing record for the first time since November 1999. PNC Arena remains an empty place -- like Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium -- during the pandemic. But it is an ACC game and both teams need a win.

“It’s an opportunity for us to take a step forward in the ACC in this crazy year,” Keatts said Friday on a media call.

A year ago, Devon Daniels had 25 points for the Pack in the upset win, backing up a 28-point effort by senior Markell Johnson. D.J. Funderburk had 21 points for N.C. State, which led 44-29 at the half.

But that was then. Daniels has been lost for the season with a knee injury and his loss has been impactful. The Pack (8-8, 4-7 ACC) has consistently struggled trying to close out tight games that could have been won with better ballhandling and decision-making that a senior like Daniels could have made.

But here we are, the Pack and Blue Devils, playing at PNC Arena again Saturday, trying to salvage ... something? The Wolfpack was beaten by Syracuse and Duke by Notre Dame on Tuesday, both on their home courts. Duke has lost three straight games.

Playing basketball in a pandemic

Keatts said Friday he’s happy “just having a game to be played. I’m always nervous about all of these games up until the top we tip off.”

That’s the way it has been in the pandemic. Things change quickly. Games get called hours before the tip-off.

Keatts called the Blue Devils “one of the most talented teams in our league” despite their struggles, saying sophomore Matthew Hurt is one of the ACC’s toughest matchups with his ability to shoot the 3 or post up low.

“Their freshmen are as talented as any group in the country,” Keatts said. “Unfortunately, and I’m sure Coach K would say the same thing, what’s probably hurt them more than anything is not having a nonconference (schedule of games) and obviously they’d have a different record probably if they had that. Similar to us.”

With Daniels out, the Pack must look more inside to its bigs, to Funderburk, Manny Bates and Jericole Hellems. That could be an advantage against the Blue Devils on the offensive end, with the Pack’s size.

But someone has to get them the ball. The Pack had 20 turnovers Tuesday against Syracuse, allowing the Orange to have 15 more shots than N.C. State in the game. A good zone can do that and Syracuse has that, but the Pack’s ballhandling needs to be cleaner.

Having young guards such as Cam Hayes and Shakeel Moore has caused Keatts, in his words, to be more of a teacher. With the loss of Daniels, he said, “I lost the guy I could get on the most and he would respond.”

And now? “With younger guys you have to figure out how to motivate them. Some guys are very easily motivated by bringing ‘em over, putting your arms on them, telling them what they need to do better. Some guys you need to jump on and really get after them a little bit.”

In an empty PNC Arena, Keatts’ voice can easily be heard during games and will again Saturday. Regardless of the situation, it’s still State and Duke.

Duke at NC State

When: 4 p.m., Saturday

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh

Watch: ESPN